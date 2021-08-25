Burnett County Public Health Confirms Additional COVID Deaths

Wednesday August 25th, 2021 - Burnett County Public Health is confirming five additional county residents have died due to complications from COVID-19. To date, 29 Burnett County residents have died as a result of complications from the cornonavirus. Public Health says that often these notices come weeks to months after the resident has passed away. As of Monday, Burnett County has had a total of 1,683 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.