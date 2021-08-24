Are We Back to Normal? Geopolitics of a Post-Pandemic World

The Fall International Seminar Series, A New Normal in a Global Context kicks off at noon, Wednesday, September 1, with Illinois State University’s Dr. Ali Riaz presenting “Are We Back to Normal? Geopolitics of the Post-Pandemic World.” At the beginning of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, many analysts predicted that COVID-19 would cause a dramatic change in the geopolitics; as the world returns to the “new normal,” this presentation examines the contours of the geopolitics, the continuing and the changes engendered by the pandemic.