Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Are We Back to Normal? Geopolitics of a Post-Pandemic World

illinoisstate.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fall International Seminar Series, A New Normal in a Global Context kicks off at noon, Wednesday, September 1, with Illinois State University’s Dr. Ali Riaz presenting “Are We Back to Normal? Geopolitics of the Post-Pandemic World.” At the beginning of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, many analysts predicted that COVID-19 would cause a dramatic change in the geopolitics; as the world returns to the “new normal,” this presentation examines the contours of the geopolitics, the continuing and the changes engendered by the pandemic.

news.illinoisstate.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Politics#Geopolitics#Pandemic#The Post Pandemic World#Islam#South Asian#Bangladeshi#The Atlantic Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy