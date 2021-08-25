Cancel
Longview, TX

Do Vaccine Requirements for Employees Change the Way You Shop?

By Billy Jenkins
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 5 days ago
Before we even approach this topic I want it to be very clear that I am not here to change your mind on the vaccine or tell you what is right for you. But I am curious if a business here in East Texas requires their employees to get the vaccine, does that change the way you feel about them. If you know of a local business and they require their employees to get the vaccine will you support them more, will your feelings stay the same, or will you no longer support their business?

Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

