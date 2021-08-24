Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom Guitar Marks First Collaboration with Gibson Custom Shop and Singer-Songwriter-Guitarist and Alice in Chains Co-Founder

Pearl Jam were the right band at the right time, or, rather, one of several right bands at the right time. By the summer of 1991, North American audiences were starting to get tired of the dominant rock/hair metal of the 1980s. Van Halen, who were never really a hair metal band, started the summer off with “Poundcake”, the lead single from their album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. That track has some kick, particularly with Eddie Van Halen occasionally playing his guitar with a power drill. However, its music video, featuring numerous scantily clad women and the band performing on a stage with thousands of bright lights in an otherwise empty space, definitely feels like a relic of the hair metal era.