Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom Guitar Marks First Collaboration with Gibson Custom Shop and Singer-Songwriter-Guitarist and Alice in Chains Co-Founder

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (August 24, 2021) For the past 127 years, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–-has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Today, Gibson Custom Shop has announced the release of the limited-edition Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom guitar, the guitar marks the first official collaboration with Gibson luthiers and the legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist, and ALICE IN CHAINS co-founder Jerry Cantrell.

