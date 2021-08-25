Questions remain about victim compensation 20 years after 9/11

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Bid protests are relatively rare when you consider how many government procurements take place each year. But according to the Government Accountability Office’s most recent data, they’re pretty effective tool for losing bidders who think an agency got it wrong. According to GAO, 51% of the protests filed last year were either resolved in the protestors favor, or by the agency taking action on its own. For some insight into how the process works – and advice for companies considering a protest – Federal Drive with Tom Temin with Stephanie Magnell. She served until recently as the Deputy Assistant General Counsel for Procurement Law at GAO, where she worked as the hearing officer for hundreds of cases. She recently took a new position in the government contracts law group at the Seyfarth law firm.