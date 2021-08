The New Glarus Public Library provided sunflower growing kits for preschoolers as part of a sunflower-themed storytime earlier this summer. Romaine Holland stated, "The library provided project bags throughout COVID-19 and has continued and in this particular bag were a couple of sunflower seeds and all the things to get them started in a cup! When the plants became too large for in the house, we planted two in the ground but Liam was rather sad the next day after transplanting, as a squirrel or rabbit ate all of one of them, but as you can see the other seedling grew to a large beautiful sunflower!"