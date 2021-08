Travel alerts from airlines are being prompted not only by Hurricane Ida , as it is not the only tropical system which is currently threatening coastlines in North America. If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Nora, whose landfall is not expected to occur until as soon as sometime during the morning hours of Wednesday, September 1, 2021 before moving north towards Arizona as a possible tropical storm.