Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Kids Who Were Kicked Out Of Their Parent's House Share Their Stories

By Brianna Morton
storyblend.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I was bi, they were Catholic. I was also adopted, so they didn't want my demons to infect their 'real' daughter. They tried to send me back after they had her. A week after my 17th birthday, they kicked me out when I said I wanted to study sciences and maths instead of the 'proper' things for girls, like nursery care or nursing."

www.storyblend.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Emancipation#Hormone Therapy#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Daughter receives email from late dad with instructions to throw 25th anniversary bash for mom

One of the most heartbreaking experiences as a human is the sudden passing away of a loved one. Even months and years after their death, random things continue to remind us of the good memories we have with them and the vacuum their absence created in our lives. A young woman named Alyssa Mendoza had barely come to terms with her father's death when one night 10 months after his passing, an email from him appeared in her inbox. "I was scared," she told Bored Panda. "Who wouldn't be when you receive an email from someone who passed away several months ago but when I read it, my heart melted and it reminded me of how pure my parents’ love was."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘You need to place our child for adoption.’ I was totally alone.’: Birth mom becomes part of son’s adoptive family, ‘The moments we share are priceless’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Adoption is a topic rarely discussed by all sides. You hear about the joy of a couple finally having the chance at a family through the miracle of adoption. However, the pain and the struggles when faced with the realization you are unable to care for your baby are rarely discussed. The tears, the constant back and forth. Can I raise this child? The loneliness, the fear, the depression, the love. Birth mothers are all but forgotten. A side note to the overwhelming joy adoption brings.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I Had Only One Chance to Become a Mother, but My Man Dumped Me, then Karma Reaches Him – Story of the Day

I fell pregnant at 19, and the doctors told me I'd never have another baby, but my boyfriend ran out on me and I had to make a difficult decision. I was nineteen years old, and I was frightened I thought I would die. I couldn't believe this was happening to me. I was always so careful, and yet there it was -- a little pink cross on the pregnancy test.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Family Relationshipsstoryblend.com

People Share Stories About Growing Up With Ridiculously Strict Parents

"My mom was insanely controlling about food. Weird rules were in place, like 'one slice of lunch meat per sandwich.' No one but her was allowed to cook. She'd make one giant batch of spaghetti or something and we'd have leftovers for days, so she only had to make dinner twice a week. She did not work or anything, just didn't like cooking every day. Breakfast was cold cereal and you'd only be allowed a small bowl with just enough milk to moisten it. Occasionally she'd bake something she called Corn Toasties which was simply cornbread baked in a sheet pan. She'd cut them into squares and fill the freezer with them and we could have one of those for breakfast as an alternative.
Family Relationshipsstoryblend.com

Dads Who Left Explain Why They Had To Abandon Their Family

"She Continued To Brainwash Him Into Hating Me" "My first wife and I had a son together in 2001. We divorced in 2003 because I simply hated her. I hated her before we got married, in fact. Don't ask me why I married her because I don't even know. As soon as we split up, she began having my then 2-year-old son start calling me by my first name rather than 'Dad'.
Lincoln, NEkbsi23.com

Doctors share “Back to School” tips for kids and parents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan of CHI Health can empathize with parents of young children who have to explain to their kids why they need to mask up when they go back to school. She is a parent of two elementary school children herself. “I have these talks...
Family Relationshipsstoryblend.com

People Share Heartbreaking Stories Of How Their Parents Were Truly Awful To Them

"My father was a huge loser. I remember, being as young as 4-years-old, getting spanked for crying. Having a man who was physically intimidating, scream at me to suck it up was awful. This same man once picked up one of my kittens, slammed it into the ground when it scratched him, and then spanked me for crying at the sight of it writhing on the ground in pain after having its spine broken. I was constantly told how fat I was. How ugly I was. I was screamed at for not shaving my legs when I was eleven. I was always a straight-A student. The few occasions where I got a B on so much as a single assignment resulted in me getting yelled and called a failure. He constantly criticized everything I did. I tried to kill myself when I was eight years old and it was entirely because of him.
Family Relationshipsstoryblend.com

20 People Share The Most Hurtful Thing Their Parent Ever Said To Them

"After Holding A Dying Friend, His Mother Said..." "One of my friends held a friend of his while he died, after he had been hit by a car. My friend's mom, upon learning of this, then proceeded to say 'That'll teach you kids to do your nartcotics and stuff. You deserve this.' This accident happened at work, no substances were involved. Our friend was in shock, and almost lost it when his mom said this. It was messed up."
Item

Parents told that their son and his wife are swingers

DEAR ABBY - My son and his wife have been living with us for two and a half years so they can save for a house. Recently, my best friend told me that a mutual acquaintance spotted a picture of my son and his wife on a swinger website. At first I …

Comments / 0

Community Policy