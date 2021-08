Ottawa is the capital of Canada, the second largest country in the world by area. It is located on the border between the country’s largest provinces, Quebec and Ontario. As Canada’s capital, the city contains many government buildings, including the Parliament of Canada, which dominates the view of downtown Ottawa, sitting atop Parliament Hill. In recent history, the high-tech sector has joined the government sector as a major source of employment in the city. Today, Ottawa remains at the center of political power in the country, and is also known for other attractions, both natural and man-made.