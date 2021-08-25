Cancel
Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show sees record turnout

By Liz Dorsey
Alma Ruth Fetter’s General Store was open for business during the 2021 Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show had a great year with record turnout after their 51st reunion during the weekend of August 12 to 15.

This year’s event featured Cockshutt and Oliver Tractors, among the many other brands and styles of vehicles and machinery. Earl and Debbie Pringle were this year’s Grand Marshals.

Vice President of the Show’s Club, Steve Gaskin, said that there were a total of 516 tractors registered for the show, and an additional 200 garden tractors. He also said that the small engine section of the show grounds were full.

President Wanda Griffith said that there are usually two rows of small engines included during the show, but this year there were enough participants to create and fill three rows. Griffith said that it takes some time to get a final headcount on the number of people who were at the show, but Saturday was undoubtedly a new record of attendance. She said that the food vendors at the event ran out of their products by the end of the day on Saturday because of the number of people in attendance. As a director of the show, Griffith said that she and the others are in motion all day, and that her favorite part of the show was getting to sit down and enjoy it.

“My favorite part was getting to sit down to eat some corn,” she said.

The ears of corn are famously cooked with a steam engine at its own booth among the many other vendors.

Griffith said that there were 85 flea market vendors, which constitutes a full-house for number of slots they have available.

Gaskin expressed that he was impressed by the number of people that had exhibits at the show, and was happy to see youth getting involved with the machinery.

“The amount of kids enjoying it,” Gaskin said was his favorite part of the show. “Withtout their interest, it would be a lost art,” he indicated about the show moving forward in the future.

Griffith expressed her gratitude to the show-goers, and as the work ends for this year’s show, planning will begin again shortly.

“We had a good turnout,” she said. “The public supports us.”

