Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Forecast: Downside limited by scarce dollar’s demand

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Durable Goods Orders slightly better than expected in July. German IFO Business Climate survey contracted by more than anticipated in August to 99.4. EUR/USD is poised to extend its decline in the near term. The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1730 level, holding on to familiar levels. The...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Durable Goods#Eur Usd#American#Us Durable Goods Orders#Ifo Business Climate#The European Central Bank#Eurozone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Risk-on weighs on the greenback

The American dollar was sharply down on Friday, following words from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking within the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell said back in July, policymakers believed that it could be appropriate to start tapering this year, noting progress in employment but also adding the worrisome spread of the Delta variant. “We will be carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks,” he said. Quite a dovish comment that sent stocks up and the dollar down.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800

EUR/USD keeps break of three-month-old falling trend line, 20-DMA. Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful to aim for July’s top. Multiple hurdles above 1.1700 to challenge bear’s entry. EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and...
MarketsDailyFx

Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech

Cable set to continue its largely sideways grind this coming week. IG Client Sentiment: Massive jump in weekly short positioning muddies sentiment reading. Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell conducted his virtual address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday where he reaffirmed the FOMC’s committed stance to supporting the economic recovery.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Clings near to 1.2600 as USD softness, oil volatility

USD/CAD remains muted at the starting of the fresh trading week. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 following FOMC Chairman Powell’s speech. The Canadian dollar gains momentum as oil picks up after a storm hits US oil ports. After touching the high of 1.2842 in the previous week, USD/CAD is...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP hovers below 0.8100 ahead of EU data

EUR/GBP edges higher in the Asian session on Monday. The Euro gains momentum on upbeat economic data, dollar weakness. The sterling remains on the backfoot amid Brexit chaos. After consolidating gains in the previous week, EUR/GBP continues to trades higher in the Asian session. The pair confides in a narrow trade band ahead of crucial fundamental data.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches higher above $1,820 on softer USD

Gold prices have broken the $1,810 threshold and eyes now turn to $1,834 while above $1,805. US dollar under pressure following benign Jackson Hole outcome. ECB/Fed prospective convergence sentiment in focus on the back of Lane's semi-hawkish rhetoric. Update: Gold prices trade higher above $1,820 with 0.34% gains. It took...
BusinessDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 Economic Data to Start APAC Trading

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Q2 Business inventory, Covid - Talking Points. Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar unchanged as APAC trading kicks off. Australia set to report Q2 business inventories and company profits. AUD/USD at 26-day EMA resistance following big gains last week. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar is edging higher versus...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil prices and US rate policy undermine outlook

USD/CAD reverses as WTI gains 5.9% on Monday 10.9% on the week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell says a taper is coming, markets want to know when. Dollar falls even though US Treasury yield curve steepens modestly. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts weakness ahead. The USD/CAD was bracketed by losses last week...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Runs into Resistance, More Gains Ahead?

EUR/USD: A late Friday surge as Powell’s much anticipated Jackson Hole speech, failed to provide a notable signal for tapering, relative to the plethora of hawkish Fedspeak heading into Powell’s remarks. In turn, the USD succumbing to a typical “buy the rumour, sell the fact” type of trade pushing EUR/USD to test 1.1800. That being said, while there was a lack of a signal, Chair Powell did confirm that it may be appropriate to taper this year, which will be contingent on the upcoming key data releases, most notably next week’s jobs report. A figure similar to the prior two reports (850k in June and 943k in July), will likely provide a green light of having achieved significant progress on the jobs front and thus limiting the downside for the greenback. While German data will be on the docket next week, tier 1 US data will take precedence with ISM prints and the aforementioned NFP report. Although, with German CPI to be released next week, it is worth mentioning that the latest ECB minutes signalled that there are upside risks to the Bank’s inflation forecasts.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Rallies into Jackson Hole

The US dollar has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday, as it looks like traders are trying to get ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium statement coming out of Jerome Powell. After all, people are starting to look at the idea of tapering as strengthening the US dollar, and we are seeing that over here as well. Ultimately, I think this is a market that will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but that should not be a huge surprise considering that the pair has been so tightly wound for a while.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Bitcoin traders brace for Fed, options expiry as BTC price clings to $47K

Bitcoin (BTC) hovered near $47,000 on Aug. 27 as traders took no chances on the day of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole summit. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. End-of-month cold feet for Bitcoin traders. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD fluctuating in a range centered...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index retreats ahead of US PCE data

The US dollar index declined slightly after the relatively disappointing US GDP and jobless claims numbers published on Thursday. The data showed that the economy expanded by 6.6% in the second quarter. While this was better than the first estimate of 6.5%, it was worse than the median estimate of 6.0%. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for initial jobless claims rose from 349k to 353k last week. Similarly, initial jobless claims rose to more than 2.862 million. Later today, the currency will react to the latest American personal consumption expenditure (PCE) and a speech by Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After rebounding from 1.1777 and finishing the first descending impulse at 1.1741, EURUSD is correcting to the upside to reach 1.1763, thus forming a new consolidation range around 1.1754. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1720; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 1.1788 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
Currenciesfxempire.com

GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.3710

GBP/USD is currently trying to get back above the resistance at 1.3710 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently tested the resistance level at 93.10 but lost momentum and pulled back below the 93 level. The nearest support level for the U.S. Dollar Index is located at the 20 EMA at 92.85. If the U.S. Dollar Index manages to settle below this level, it will move towards the 50 EMA at 92.45 which will be bullish for GBP/USD.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD awaits catalyst-breakout

The Japanese yen weakened after a lower-than-expected Tokyo CPI in August. The US dollar is grinding its way back up after the mid-month correction. A double test at 109.50 suggests strong buying interest. Layers of support indicate buyers’ willingness to pay up, the freshest one is at 109.90. Momentum has...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Near-term directionless mode extends

The Euro is slightly bid in early Friday but lack of firmer signals keeps near-term action directionless for the third straight day. All eyes are on the speech of Fed Chair Powell, due later today, as traders look for hints for timing of the start of tapering and central bank’s next steps regarding interest rates, although economists think it’s unlikely that Powell will provide any concrete signal.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY keeps the range around 129.50 ahead of Powell

EUR/JPY remains bid well above 129.00 on Friday. US Core PCE matched estimates at 3.6% YoY in July. Powell’s speech will set the tone in the global markets later. EUR/JPY leaves behind Thursday’s pullback and resumes the uptrend, although always below the psychological 130.00 hurdle for the time being. EUR/JPY...
Marketsactionforex.com

Powell Underwhelming US Dollar, EUR/USD Levels to Watch

With a weaker US Dollar, EUR/USD took off. Levels to watch:. 200 Day Moving Average, horizontal resistance previous highs, and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the May 25th highs to the august lows at 1.1990/1.2035. Above there is a downward sloping trendline near 1.2250, as well as previous highs at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy