EUR/USD outlook: Near-term bias to remain negative while recovery is capped by pivotal Fibo barrier

Further consolidation in USD/JPY stays well in the pipeline for USD/JPY, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that USD ‘could drift lower to 109.80’. We added, ‘the next support at 109.60 is unlikely to come under threat’. However, USD rose to 110.26 before dropping back down to 109.77. Downward momentum is beginning to build and the bias for today is on the downside. A break of 109.60 would not be surprising but the next major support at 109.30 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 109.95 followed by 110.10.”