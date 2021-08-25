Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD outlook: Near-term bias to remain negative while recovery is capped by pivotal Fibo barrier

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euro standing at the back foot in early Wednesday’s trading after three-day recovery failed to break pivotal Fibo resistance at 1.1757 (38.2% of 1.1908/1.1664). Near-term action is consolidating between Fibo barrier and 10 DMA (1.1733) which marks solid support, but return and close below would signal recovery stall and increase downside risk. Fresh negative momentum and RSI turning south on daily maintain slight bearish bias, but traders await stronger direction signal.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Usd#Bears#Eur#Dma#Rsi#Fibo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

EUR/USD Is Losing Its Bullish Strength But Near Its Weekly High

US Gross Domestic Product revised marginally higher in Q2 to 6.6% QoQ. Fed’s Kaplan said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October. EUR/USD is losing its bullish strength but near its weekly high. The EUR/USD pair finished Thursday with modest losses around 1.1750,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD breaks 1.1800 to start recovery

EUR/USD started an upside correction above 1.1750 and 1.1800. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1725 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair was able to gain strength above the 1.1750 and 1.1760 resistance levels. There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1908 swing high to 1.1663 swing low.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Remains Below 129.65

On Friday, the common European currency surged by 42 pips or 0.32% against the Japanese Yen. However, buyers encountered resistance at 129.65 during Friday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, bullish traders could push the exchange rate past the weekly resistance level...
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/GBP: Tight Range and Incremental Steps Higher Short Term

As of this morning, the EUR/GBP is trading near the 0.85750 level with a natural flurry of reversals taking place for speculators to contemplate. Since reaching a high of nearly 0.86700 on the 20th of July and then falling to a low of approximately 0.84500 on the 10th of August, the EUR/GBP finds itself essentially in the middle of its three-month range technically.
MarketsFXStreet.com

CFTC Positioning Report: Net longs in EUR extended the downtrend

Speculators moderately trimmed their gross longs in the euro, reversing the previous uptick and dragging net longs to the lowest level so far this year and, at the same time, re-visiting figures last seen in late September 2018. In addition, net position on open interest dropped to levels just above 3%. Initial strength in the dollar during the period under study weighed on the risk complex and forced EUR/USD to record new 2021 lows near 1.1660, just to rebound afterwards on the back of a potential disappointment at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidating around 1.1800

European data failed to impress, putting a cap to EUR/USD. Dovish words from Fed’s Powell put pressure on the greenback. EUR/USD consolidating gains near a critical Fibonacci resistance. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1809 and currently hovers around the 1.1800 figure, consolidating gains. Majors are quiet amid a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY still locked within the 109.30/110.55 range – UOB

Further consolidation in USD/JPY stays well in the pipeline for USD/JPY, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that USD ‘could drift lower to 109.80’. We added, ‘the next support at 109.60 is unlikely to come under threat’. However, USD rose to 110.26 before dropping back down to 109.77. Downward momentum is beginning to build and the bias for today is on the downside. A break of 109.60 would not be surprising but the next major support at 109.30 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 109.95 followed by 110.10.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After rebounding from 1.1733 and then breaking 1.1777 to the upside, EURUSD has expanded the range up to 1.1807 to reach its short-term target. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1777 from above and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1814. However, any rising movements should be considered as an alternative scenario to continue the correction. The instrument may start plummeting within the downtrend at any moment.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Risk-on weighs on the greenback

The American dollar was sharply down on Friday, following words from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking within the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell said back in July, policymakers believed that it could be appropriate to start tapering this year, noting progress in employment but also adding the worrisome spread of the Delta variant. “We will be carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks,” he said. Quite a dovish comment that sent stocks up and the dollar down.
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Further gains depending on the dollar’s weakness

The UK starts the week with a holiday, has no first-tier event scheduled. The UK government does not plan new measures despite the spread of Delta. GBP/USD has a limited bullish potential, but the broad dollar’s weakness could push it higher. The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3805, shedding...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s recovery from 1.1663 extended higher last week but stays below 1.1804 resistance. Initial bias is neutral this week first with immediate focus on 1.1804 resistance. Break there will bring stronger rise to 1.1907 resistance first. Firm break there will indicate that fall from 1.2265, as well as the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, have completed. Near term outlook will be turned bullish for 1.2265/2348 resistance holds. In case of another fall, we’d continue to look for strong support from 1.1602/1703 key support zone to bring rebound.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: US Nonfarm Payrolls to determine if “Death Cross” pattern is triggered

GBP/USD climbs to one-week highs at 1.3780 as USD holds onto losses. US dollar tumbles after Fed Chair Powell speech at Jackson Hole symposium. Cable soars on Friday, trims half of last week’s losses. The GBP/USD pair rose sharply on Friday and extended weekly gains. It is about to end the week hovering around 1.3765, up almost 150 pips from a week ago. Read more...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Near-term directionless mode extends

The Euro is slightly bid in early Friday but lack of firmer signals keeps near-term action directionless for the third straight day. All eyes are on the speech of Fed Chair Powell, due later today, as traders look for hints for timing of the start of tapering and central bank’s next steps regarding interest rates, although economists think it’s unlikely that Powell will provide any concrete signal.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: A potential move to 1.1800 remains on the cards – UOB

EUR/USD could still re-visit the 1.1800 area in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while upward momentum remains lackluster, we continue to see chance for EUR to edge above 1.1770’. EUR subsequently traded sideways before popping above 1.1770 during NY session (high of 1.1774). Upward momentum has improved a tad and while the bias is still on upside, a break of the major resistance at 1.1800 appears unlikely. Support is at 1.1745 followed by 1.1730.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy