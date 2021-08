In May of 2020, John "Chic" Ciocarelli passed away leaving many with broken hearts. Chic to put it simply was the best. His smile and laugh were infectious and he had an absolute heart of gold. I knew that a lot of people knew him, as he was a cornerstone in the Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin biker community. It wasn't until after his passing though that I saw just how many lives he touched and impacted during his life. As it turns out, we had many mutual friends and I had no clue.