Outdoors: Sunflowers

The sunflower field of ‘Helianthus annuus’ popped into view as we approached the intersection. Every flower head was turned toward me. How very flattering, but the sun was to my back and the sunflowers were earning their name by facing the sun. Sunflower buds track the sun east to west, back and forth, until the end of the bud stage where they only face east. In full bloom, the sunflower heads remain stationary and face east. A single sunflower head will contain 1,000 to 2,000 small flowers. The flower ‘petals’ around the side have no stamens or pistils, but the flowers across the floral pad are perfect, with both male and female parts. Pollen release begins from the outside and moves inward. Bees and other pollinators help increase the number of seeds formed.