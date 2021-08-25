Cancel
Gardening

Outdoors: Sunflowers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all of the buzz about Vincent Van Gogh this summer, we simply can’t escape images of sunflowers. Yes, he painted a lot of them and apparently, to this post-impressionist painter, sunflowers were a symbol of happiness and joy and he considered them sort of an artistic signature. Van Gogh...

Swedesboro, NJphl17.com

U-pick sunflowers are back at Dalton Farms

U-pick sunflowers are back at Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, New Jersey. The 100 acre farm has thousands of sunflowers for you to choose from. Cut your flowers for 2$ per stem or 10 for $10. The farm also has a wide variety of zinnias at $1 per stem. To visit...
Holden, MAThe Landmark

Sunflowers to shine at SummitWynds festival

HOLDEN — The Farm at SummitWynds' owner Amy Parker is thrilled to welcome guests for the inaugural Sunflower Farm Fest Aug. 27 through Sept. 6. “We couldn’t do the festival last year,” she said. “We did much smaller ‘farm experiences’, where people could pick the sunflowers.”. SummitWynds held its annual...
Wildlifetheclevelandamerican.com

Science discovered why sunflowers move by looking at the sun

Sunflowers facing east are happier, healthy and productive than those facing other directions, and it’s all due to the warmth of the morning sun. That is the conclusion reached by a new study that sought to find out why the cheerful yellow flowers tend to mature facing east, despite a more flexible youth in which their orientation changes to face the moving sun, reports Science alert.
Kansas StateNewton Kansan

Kansas sunflowers begin to bloom

Sunflower blooms are short — for those who want photos or to take walks in fields of sunflowers, they have about two weeks each year. The sunflower is the state flower of Kansas. Depending on when planted sunflowers could bloom any time from mid-August to early September. Kansan photographer Michele...
Tippecanoe County, INWLFI.com

Exploration Acres opens new sunflower maze

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Exploration Acres has a new activity for guest to enjoy this year; a sunflower maze. Every fall season the farm opens for a variety of family-fun activities, including the well-known corn maze. Now Exploration Acres has created a 10 acre field, with 4 miles of trails,...
Pottawatomie County, OKShawnee News-Star

Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Sunflower time

The sunflower field of ‘Helianthus annuus’ popped into view as we approached the intersection. Every flower head was turned toward me. How very flattering, but the sun was to my back and the sunflowers were earning their name by facing the sun. Sunflower buds track the sun east to west, back and forth, until the end of the bud stage where they only face east. In full bloom, the sunflower heads remain stationary and face east. A single sunflower head will contain 1,000 to 2,000 small flowers. The flower ‘petals’ around the side have no stamens or pistils, but the flowers across the floral pad are perfect, with both male and female parts. Pollen release begins from the outside and moves inward. Bees and other pollinators help increase the number of seeds formed.
Waterville, WAWenatchee World

Waterville Wanderings | The incredible edible sunflower

When I heard the whole sunflower was edible, I definitely had to give it a try! I went to the CG (Community Garden) and harvested roots, stems, flowers, buds, and leaves. I tried the whole thing. Now, when some people say "edible,” they don't necessarily mean palatable. I do eat and love sunflower seeds, and if it became necessary to eat sunflower plants, it wouldn't be horrible, though it would take some getting used to.
Somerset Township, MIjtv.tv

Meckley’s Opens Sunflower Trail at Local Farm

Lindsay Meckley and Ridge Bollheimer recently opened Sunshine Acres U-Cut Sunflower Trail at Meckley’s Flavor Fruit Farm near Somerset. The swing is one of 25 photo sets on the property. (August 17, 2021 8:12 PM) The busy season for Meckley’s Flavor Fruit Farms is in the fall. Lindsay Meckley and...
GardeningHGTV

DIY a Sunburst + Sunflower Fall Wreath

Using wire snips, cut greenery and pussywillow branches into sections that are approximately the same length as the wreath's grapevine branches (Image 1). Cut the faux sunflowers and allium into shorter lengths with just enough stem (approximately 3”) to tuck into wreath form (Image 2). Gather Materials. On a protected...
GardeningUniversity of Florida

From The Garden Bench: Swamp Sunflower

As summer flowers fade, we still have many later blooming native plants to bring us color and provide food for wildlife. One that may not be as common in the home landscape – unless you are a native plant enthusiast – is the swamp or narrow leaf sunflower (Helianthus angustifolius). Swamp sunflower is a tallish open-structured perennial with narrow, rough textured leaves and numerous large 2-3-inch yellow flowers in the late summer and fall. It pairs well with other fall blooming native plants such as purple blooming blazing star (Liatris spicata).
Lifestylebeachbodyondemand.com

Are Sunflower Seeds Healthy?

Sunflower seeds are a staple in baseball dugouts and the unsung heroes of trail mix. (No offense, raisins.) But there are so many other creative ways to enjoy these edible seeds. Add them to salads or as a frozen dessert topper — they work well with both sweet and savory...
Sanborn, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Enjoy the last bit of summer at Sunflowers of Sanborn

SANBORN, N.Y. — If you're looking to enjoy the outdoors with the family before the summer comes to close, a trip to Niagara County and the Sunflowers of Sanborn could be a fun option. It's been open to the public for five years and there is so much to do...
Normal, ILHerald & Review

Sunflowers in full bloom at Rader Family Farms in Normal

NORMAL — It was all sunshine and smiles Sunday at the Rader Family Farms Sunflower Days Festival near Normal. Families and couples gathered at the farm, located off Ropp Road between White Oak and Raab roads, to take photos amid a large sunflower field that was bristling with bright-yellow petals. Staff stationed classic cars, antique tractors and old-time couches along the paths in the field as photo props.
Armada, MIVoice News

Sunflower Festival to debut in Armada

Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill is celebrating all things sunflowers in September with its first-ever Sunflower Festival. “Blake’s decided to host the Sunflower Festival to showcase the diversity of our farm,” said Blake’s Director of Customer Experience Kaley Pittsley. “We are known for the variety of fruits and vegetables but we wanted to expand our offerings and allow customers to enjoy the end of summer among the sunflowers.
Hecker, ILrepublictimes.net

Sunflowers for a cause near Hecker

On Route 156 near Hecker, passers-by admire four acres of sunflowers lining the road. Now, the family farm is harnessing the flowers’ beauty to make a difference across the world. Dale and Kay Haudrich, owners of the farm, are part of Growing Hope Globally, a non-denominational organization that seeks to...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

How To Make a Tissue Paper Sunflower Craft

Let’s make a tissue paper sunflower craft with kids. Make a pretty DIY tissue paper flower craft with kids. This will make a beautiful art piece to hang in their bedroom or playroom. This tissue paper sunflower craft is perfect for kids of all ages. For younger kids, you might...
Gardeningmesabitribune.com

Sunflowers, greenhouse tours at ‘Sunny September' in park

VIRGINIA — Sunflowers will shine when the 8th District MN State Horticultural Society has its fall meeting and get-together "Sunny September at Olcott Park: The Greenhouse, the Fountain and More!" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Virginia's Olcott Park. The all-day event will be highlighted by...

