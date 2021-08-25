An Easy to Implement Sector Rotation Strategy

BGC Partners is one of three leaders in the inter-dealer brokerage space. The company has seen rapid growth from its electronic trading platform, Fenics. A lot of new investors have come into the market in the past few years, in large part because of the ease of investing through no-fee online brokerages like Robinhood. And many of the most popular stocks on Robinhood, for example, are those with shares under $10. Some traders are looking to swing these stocks and sell for a profit, while others are looking for multibaggers that will generate great long-term returns.