There has been enough back and forth about wearing a mask or not in schools for some time now, it has really been enough to drive any parent crazy along with the normal stress of getting kids ready for school. Now, it's official, any student going to school grades P-12 will have to wear a mask in Buffalo schools. According to wivb.com, the state's Department of Health said in a recent announcement that all students and staff members must have on a mask while in school buildings in New York State. This is troubling to some parents because they are concern with young people actually keeping their masks on for long periods of time. Although there will be scheduled breaks, wearing a mask for long lengths of time will be tough for young children.