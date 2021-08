Rivals come and rivals go but Dame Sarah Storey’s biggest race is always with the relentless ticking of the clock.It’s 29 years since she made her Paralympic debut as a 14-year old swimmer in Barcelona – and nearly three decades and 26 medals later, including 15 golds, she shows no signs of slowing down, in fact quite the opposite.At the age of 43 she did not just break her 3,000m pursuit world record from 2016, she obliterated it.Indeed her 3min 27.057secs time would have beaten fellow Brit Rebecca Romero, who won the gold when this event was last contested...