Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mandan, ND

Just Good Advice If You’re Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.

By Scott McGowan
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's always a number of different nuances to any community or in our case "communities". The inside jokes that set us apart at the same time hold us together. Now, they may be geographically historical or seemingly insignificant, but there is a laundry list of singular things that resonate in these communities that you need to understand so as not to be labeled "an outsider". Let me just punch out a quick list of of regional "truisms" that might make your assimilation into the area that much easier.

965thefox.com

Comments / 0

96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Advice#Bismarck Mandan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Tips On How To Nail That Job Interview

We've almost all had one, at one point or another. A good old-fashioned job interview. The anxious moments of answering questions and having them go over your resume. I can remember back in the day walking into a McDonald's Restaurant at the age of sixteen - those were of course the pre-zoom interview days - face to face with an assistant manager barely older than me.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bis-Man Man Now Has An Amphicar

Many people love going to car shows in the Bis-Man area. Car shows and car cruise night are a really big hit in the local area. Many people love leaving their vehicle out for others to see at a car show. On Monday, August 9, 2021 Ok Tire in Bismarck put on a car show. The event had a decent amount of cars show up and one of my favorite cars was there. A 1965 amphicar brought by Rich Skjonsby and it's really a unique car. The car can drive on land or water. Rich stated that he just got the car a few days before the show.
Fargo, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Has a New Trafficking Scam Come to Fargo-Moorhead?

This morning, I came across a Facebook post on my newsfeed about a Fargo-Moorhead woman's creepy experience in her own driveway. Aleisha Schock posted about finding a car rim laying next to her car in the driveway. She stated that her initial thought was to check the tires for which one was missing a time. But she then realized that the rim was not even hers. Aleisha did not think much of it until she came back a short time later to find that the rim had vanished. Aleshia's post stated that she did a little research and found that the weird experience could have been a failed kidnapping/trafficking attempt.
Health ServicesPosted by
96-5 The Fox

North Dakota Nursing Home Employees To Get The Poke(s) Or Else!

Here's one that's close to my heart...the possibility of once again shutting down Assisted Living Facilities to visitors. I call 'em nursing homes, but there's apparently more going on then "nursing", so I'll stick with assisted living. I did not have family members sequestered in assisted living during the pandemic and I can't imagine the emotional roller coaster that was involved. My father was in the hospital during the pandemic and the "goal" was to get him out of his room and in to a swing bed unit.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Opens Up Their Hearts ONCE Again

I saw the headlines just a second ago on KXNET, and I tried to imagine the horror of coming home from work and finding my best friend GONE. I'm talking about my air conditioner. Let's see, yesterday was at 104 degrees, today another scorcher (almost 100), am I being overdramatic? Probably, but I don't care - BRING ON THE WINTER - NOW!
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck, Strangers Will Soon Photograph Your Trash. OK With You?

Pretty please share this story before someone gets shot!. August 23-26, perfect strangers will be out taking photographs of the contents of Bismarck resident's trash bins. Now, before y'all start yelling "Stand Your Ground" and fill these nice folks with hot lead. They're actually working in conjunction with the City of Bismarck to figure out the garbage needs of the Capital City. Not sure if that qualifies for any back-porch buckshot.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

What is the Legal Age of Employment in North Dakota?

There are a lot of businesses looking for employees in Bismarck. If you take a little drive around Bismarck, you will probably notice that there are a lot of "help wanted" signs in business windows. And, if you step into many of the establishments, you may notice that some of the employees seem exceptionally young. I mean, I can't be the only one who sees actually employed children at businesses in town, right?
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Target Goes Viral For ALL The Right Reasons

How many times have we heard someone say "it's gone viral", whether they were referring to a video they may have posted on their Facebook (maybe of their kids or a birthday party, something basic like that)? Some people may think that if at least 20 - 30 others watch it, then the tag "Viral" is warranted. What happened just recently at the Target store here in Bismarck has become HUGE on TikTok (which is like the Super Bowl for viral)
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Thieves Break Hearts of Bismarck/Mandan Charity.

Thing is...something is not valuable until someone buys it!. So you've got to try and sell it...so, lets find the thieves that are trying to sell these things you'll see below. These items were stolen from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's upcoming Woofstock fundraiser. Problem is, they may have been stolen anytime over the summer. The theft was only recently discovered as they began preparing for this Saturday's event. So you may have already innocently bought one of these "hot" items.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Lend A Hand And Help FILL THE BOOT This Sunday

What are you up to this weekend? The Weather is going to be on the warm side again for the next couple of days (but not as terrible as it was weeks ago). I have the perfect idea for you and your whole family this Sunday. Dakota Kustomz, Mandan Cruise Night, and Fill The Boot! Here is where you can enjoy FREE fire truck rides for the kids (wish I was one again), and food for everyone.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Paper covers Rock, Rock beats Scissors

As everybody knows, we have been dealing with road construction for a few months now. We have learned where the lanes merge, where to detour around and so on. As much as we try to leave early or stay later, often times we get stuck in traffic. Places I have been stuck include Grant Marsh Bridge, Washington and Expressway, 3rd and Rosser, Main Street Mandan and 1st Street in Mandan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy