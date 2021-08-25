Just Good Advice If You’re Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.

This morning, I came across a Facebook post on my newsfeed about a Fargo-Moorhead woman's creepy experience in her own driveway. Aleisha Schock posted about finding a car rim laying next to her car in the driveway. She stated that her initial thought was to check the tires for which one was missing a time. But she then realized that the rim was not even hers. Aleisha did not think much of it until she came back a short time later to find that the rim had vanished. Aleshia's post stated that she did a little research and found that the weird experience could have been a failed kidnapping/trafficking attempt.