Samsung Galaxy S21 FE confirmed, offered with free YouTube Premium
There will be a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We are certain of that now and for the nth time, we can expect this smartphone to be introduced later this year. A Q4 2021 release is anticipated. Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this Galaxy S21 FE could be a worthy replacement of the Galaxy Note. Even with the delay, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to make an impression with the premium features and a more affordable price. Samsung France has confirmed the phone by sharing an advertisement for free YouTube Premium.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0