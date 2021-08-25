Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE confirmed, offered with free YouTube Premium

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We are certain of that now and for the nth time, we can expect this smartphone to be introduced later this year. A Q4 2021 release is anticipated. Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this Galaxy S21 FE could be a worthy replacement of the Galaxy Note. Even with the delay, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to make an impression with the premium features and a more affordable price. Samsung France has confirmed the phone by sharing an advertisement for free YouTube Premium.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Premium#Samsung Phones#Fe#The Galaxy Note#Samsung France#Ois#Nfc#Wi Fi 6#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Samsung's 2021 and 2020 flagship phones, compared

Editors' note: An earlier version of this story misstated the storage capabilities of the Galaxy S21 line. The S21 phone line does not include a microSD card slot. Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone line is the latest version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy phone, released earlier this year (here's where to order one.) It's also the successor to the Galaxy S20 line, which came out in 2020. If you're in the market for an upgrade, you may be wondering: What exactly are the differences between the two Galaxy phones? Is it worth the $800 for an upgrade? (Or maybe you should go with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, or wait for the rumored Galaxy S22?)
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Apple Watch 6 get big discounts at Amazon

You probably already know at least one person who always uses a smartwatch, so you might be familiar with the benefits of owning one. Smartwatch deals provide plenty of productivity and health benefits, on top of letting you keep your phone in your pocket for most of the day. Besides being two giants of the smartphone industry, Apple and Samsung also make some of the best wearable devices you can buy right now.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 hands-on: Writing a new page of foldable history

While some product release cycles radically change perspectives, others refine good ideas in order to make them better ones. Samsung's third-generation foldable phones fit squarely into this second category, and they represent a concerted effort to take Samsung's more novel smartphone ideas and transform them into a fully consumer-ready product. In many ways, 2021 is the year that foldables are finally being built to go mainstream.
Cell PhonesGreenwichTime

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Is Almost Here. Here's How to Reserve Yours in Advance.

It's about to unfold! That's right, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally coming and you can reserve yours today. A more durable design and faster processing are among the many new features expected for the device. Although there is no official release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, more information will be revealed during the August 11 Samsung Unpacked event.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on the Bluetooth SIG

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG, revealing three different variants of the often rumoured device: ‘SM-G990B,’ ‘SM-G990B_DS’ and ‘SM-G990N.’. To clarify, in North America a smartphone with Bluetooth needs to be approved by the Bluetooth SIG. Once a device has been approved, it’s listed...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Epic OnePlus 9 5G phone deal knocks 50% off list price

Samsung flagship competitor, the OnePlus 9 5G is a solid choice if you're budget shopping for a new 5G phone. In response to Samsung's tempting new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G pre-order deals, OnePlus is staging exclusive offers of its own. For a limited time, save 50% on the OnePlus...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 announced with S Pen support and water resistance

It’s August, and today is Samsung’s latest big Unpacked event. Normally that would mean the time has come for a new Galaxy Note. But in the company’s own words, not “this time around.” There’s no new Note being announced this year, and so the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will stay right where they are in Samsung’s lineup. Instead, this summer the focus is on what Samsung sees as the future of phones: foldables. The company has just introduced the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, a pair of devices that showcase the potential of folding screens in different ways.
Cell Phonestechacrobat.com

Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 in today’s event

Samsung has rolled out its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. When it comes to prices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been priced at $1,799.99. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been priced at $999.99. The additional devices that were released in today’s Samsung Unpacked event included Galaxy Bud 2, which cost $149.99, and Galaxy watch 4, whose cost begins at $349.99.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet to launch soon

Samsung is apparently getting ready to launch a new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The tablet will be a WiFi version of the Galaxy Tab S7 LTE model that launched previously. This new tablet will be cheaper than the previous model as it will be WiFi only and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy