Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Northwestern Wisconsin High School Teacher Arrested After Search Warrant Executed At His Home

By Kelly Meyer
b93radio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHBL) – A northwest Wisconsin teacher is facing multiple felony charges related to child pornography and exploitation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released details on the arrest of Ladysmith High School teacher McKenzie Johnson. After an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a search warrant was executed at Johnson’s home and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

b93radio.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Whbl#Ladysmith High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin Statedrydenwire.com

Former Wisconsin Teacher Sentenced To Prison For Secretly Recording Students

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Travis Greil, 40, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 8 1/2 years in prison for secretly producing videos that depict minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. This term of imprisonment is to be followed by three years of supervised release. Greil pleaded guilty to this charge on May 13, 2021.
Letcher County, KYq95fm.net

Police Find Pounds Of Meth After Executing Search Warrant

Investigators uncovered around 5-pounds of meth from a Letcher County man who was arrested on federal drug charges. 43-year-old Larry Bentley, of McRoberts, was arrested this past Friday. According to court records, investigators used an undercover source to purchase around a pound of meth from Bentley on two separate occasions....
Wisconsin Rapids, WI95.5 FM WIFC

New details released in Wisconsin Rapids Thursday Amber Alert

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — New details have been released regarding an AMBER alert issued in Wood County this week. Authorities say 28-year-old Haley Pelot and 36-year-old Nicholas Hope are behind bars after they allegedly abducted a 2-month-old baby. Police say Pelot, the baby’s mother, did not have custody of the child.
Racine, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guns, drugs confiscated during Racine search warrant execution

RACINE, Wis. - A 29-year-old man is expected to face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Douglas Avenue in Racine on Aug. 12. On that date, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit served a search warrant on the residence as...
Miramar, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miramar High Student Arrested After Bringing Gun To School

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police at Miramar High School spent hours questioning a 17-year-old student on Thursday. That teen was arrested after he was accused of bringing a stolen gun to school. Investigators say they found it in a book bag after getting a tip. According to the police report, it was a loaded Glock 26 handgun, with one 9 millimeter round in the chamber and a magazine with 39 rounds in it. Police said no threats were made, but that the teen boy said he had the gun for protection. “This is the second week and already a report of a gun?” Jenie...
Payson, AZpinalcentral.com

Mesa man arrested after walking into Payson High School with gun

PAYSON -- A Mesa man who reportedly entered Payson High School Sunday morning with a gun has turned himself in to police. Tatem Lincoln Collins, 20, walked into Payson High School at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with a Taurus 9mm handgun, according to Payson police. Less than a day later, Collins...
Arcadia, WIChannel 3000

Authorities confirm body in truck is missing fire chief

ARCADIA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed a body discovered in a truck in northern Wisconsin is that of a missing fire chief. Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies found Halvorsen’s truck in a remote wooded area near Hayward on Sunday. A body was...
Greenbelt, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Mail Carrier Among 4 Arrested In Scheme To Smuggle Methamphetamine Through Mail

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Four men were arrested Friday in connection with a June indictment alleging that they conspired to ship methamphetamine through the U.S. mail to a mail carrier they allegedly bribed to re-route the packages to conspirators. Charged are: Robert DuBois Miller III, 30, of Bowie Isaiah David Hamilton, 24, of Upper Marlboro Raynard Jordan Johnson, 24, of Upper Marlboro Walter Ellis Minor III, 30, of Lanham The indictment was returned June 23 and unsealed with their arrests. Between August 2019 and February 2020, Miller, Hamilton and Johnson were allegedly part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Between October 2019 and January 2020, Miller allegedly mailed...
Toombs County, GAvaldostatoday.com

Search warrant leads to arrest of Vidalia, GA man for drugs, weapons

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, Clarence Lee Bostic, age 40, of Vidalia, Toombs County, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO). The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Vidalia Police Department assisted the GBI SRDEO in this investigation. A search warrant was served at 1114 JR Rollins Road in Vidalia, Toombs County, Georgia, by GBI SRDEO and the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, a felony amount of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, and two firearms were seized.
Lithonia, GAfox5atlanta.com

Man arrested after incident at Lithonia High School

LITHONIA, Ga. - A 17-year-old is being charged in connection to an incident at Lithonia High School on Thursday that led to an officer opening fire. at Lithonia High School on Thursday. Ricky Brookins II was charged with possession of a gun with altered ID mark, aggravated assault on an...
Sussex County, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Former Connections staffer convicted of lying to police about checking on inmate who later died

The Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust secured two misdemeanor convictions against a former employee of Connections. Connections had served as the Delaware Department of Correction medical contractor. “Delawareans deserve integrity from every publicly paid professional, including contractors who lie about their official acts,” said...
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Woman begs judge for prison sentence to help end drug problem

Waiving her right to an attorney, a woman stood before Circuit Judge John Putman Monday and basically begged to be put in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Brandy Mae Knight made her appeal during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court. She was in court because a petition had been filed to revoke...
Orangeburg, SCabccolumbia.com

Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A suspect believed to be responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three high school students Wednesday has been arrested, according to school district officials. Gunshots were fired from a vehicle during afternoon dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, according to the school. Officials say the vehicle...
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

2nd inmate escapes Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – State prison inmate Darrell Hoffpauir has been placed on escape status. Hoffpauir left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center to go to his work release job August 16. He failed to return to the unit at the appointed time. Hoffpauir is currently serving concurrent sentences...

Comments / 2

Community Policy