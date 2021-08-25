New PS5 models seem to be popping up in Aussie stores

Sony has somewhat quietly released an updated PlayStation 5 model that has many fans desperately asking the seemingly simple question “Why?”. Much of this information comes from Press Start who initially reported that Sony intends to release a new version of the PS5 Digital Edition that is slightly lighter than the “launch” version of the console and features a new screw that makes it possible to remove and attach the console’s base stand without a screwdriver. Well, fans have recently confirmed that those new PS5 Digital Edition models are indeed already on sale in Australia (and possibly elsewhere). In an interesting twist, though, it seems that the “base” PS5 model (which includes a disc drive) has also been upgraded with similar changes.