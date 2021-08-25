Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New PS5 models seem to be popping up in Aussie stores

By Adam Guetti
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite continued shortages, reports are surfacing that new PS5 models with altered internals have started to hit Aussie store shelves. The PS5 hasn’t even celebrated its first birthday yet, but that hasn’t stopped PlayStation from giving its hugely in-demand system a bit of a re-jig. Best put your expectations in check though, friends, because according to a report via the team at Press Start, the alterations are relatively minimal. That includes a weight loss of about 300 grams (must be cardio day) and a new base stand.

thebrag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Press Start#Bunnings#The Gaming Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Over 1,000 PS4 And PS5 Game Deals Available In New PlayStation Store Sales

Sony just kicked off two new sales across the PlayStation Store, slashing the prices on literally thousands of games in a myriad of genres. Through September 1, you can take advantage of a bunch of discounts on titles like Celeste, Doom Eternal, God of War, Hyper Light Drifter, and Yakuza 0. Keep in mind you still have until August 19 to shop the PSN Summer Sale as well.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Two New PS Store Sales Contain Over 1,500 PS5, PS4 Game Deals

The grand PlayStation Store summer sale has come to an end, so Sony has decided to immediately replace it with two more bumper lists of PS5 and PS4 price cuts. One focuses on indie titles while the other is all about games discounted to a specific price point, but both sales will stick around until midnight on 1st September 2021. All the deals below are live right now on the UK, EU, and US digital marketplaces, so let's take a look at what we've got this time around.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Sony’s new PS5 model is lighter and doesn’t need a screwdriver

Sony has quietly launched a revised PS5 model in Australia. Press Start, an Australian-based gaming site, reports that the revised PS5 models include a new screw for the base stand that no longer requires a screwdriver. Sony reportedly swapped in a new screw with a grip around the top so it can be easily adjusted by hand.
Video GamesDen of Geek

New PS5 Model Has Fans Hoping That Sony Will Solve Next-Gen Console Shortages

Sony has somewhat quietly released an updated PlayStation 5 model that has many fans desperately asking the seemingly simple question “Why?”. Much of this information comes from Press Start who initially reported that Sony intends to release a new version of the PS5 Digital Edition that is slightly lighter than the “launch” version of the console and features a new screw that makes it possible to remove and attach the console’s base stand without a screwdriver. Well, fans have recently confirmed that those new PS5 Digital Edition models are indeed already on sale in Australia (and possibly elsewhere). In an interesting twist, though, it seems that the “base” PS5 model (which includes a disc drive) has also been upgraded with similar changes.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Old-School FPS Quake Is Popping Up on Rating Board Websites for PS5, PS4

Potential good news for fans of 90s arena shooters: Quake appears to be making some sort of comeback. A couple of listings have emerged on two game ratings websites. The ESRB lists a game simply named Quake, coming to both PlayStation 5 and PS4. Meanwhile, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has listed Quake Remastered, according to Gematsu. Leaks via rating sites are almost never wrong, so it looks like the classic series will make an appearance soon.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New PS5 Digital Edition model goes on sale

Update - August 23: User reports have begun to clarify how the newly released, slightly updated PS5 model differs from the original. Early photos from one Twitter user highlight some differences in the new stand, for example. Though the basic design is the same, the new stand uses a thumb screw and has a more pronounced clamp, as well as a flatter profile overall. It's possible that the stand was updated in response to complaints about the original's setup time and horizontal stability, but that's just speculation for now.
Video GamesGamespot

New PS5 Model Out In Some Regions | GameSpot News

Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha is coming to PlayStation players on August 27 to August 29. The alpha will feature Champion Hill, a brand new game mode. You can pre-load the game on your PS4 and PS5 today. Netflix has unveiled some new Cowboy Bebop images, as well as the...
Video Gamessvg.com

New PS5 Model Sends Fans Looking For Clues

PS5 fans haven't had an easy go of actually getting their hands on a console. Those hoping to snag Sony's latest system got the worst supply news in May, when the company announced that demand still outstripped supply and that fans weren't likely to see more PS5s anytime soon. Even amid massive sales and high demand for its products, Sony hasn't stopped improving the PS5. In fact, one Australian news outlet reported that new PS5 models have been spotted on store shelves, sparking fan speculation about updates to the PS5's design.
Video GamesNME

A new PS5 model has been spotted in Australia

The first hardware revision for the PS5 appears to have gone on sale in Australia as part of Sony’s plan to tackle shortages. As spotted by Press-Start, the new model number has been spotted on an Australian PS5, meaning it is one of the first revised versions of the console to go on sale. The differences between the two types are minimal, but Sony hopes this will help mediate the shortage of units.
Video GamesArs Technica

New PS5 model is lighter, has a better screw

An unannounced PlayStation 5 hardware revision, first noticed in Australia by Press Start, brings two changes to Sony’s console. First, the new model, CFI-1102A, runs 0.6 pounds lighter compared to the original console, although Sony has given no indication about what has changed. Back in May, reports emerged that a new wireless module was planned, and that’s likely what is inside these tweaked consoles. The update applies to both the digital and disc versions.
Video Gamesthebrag.com

These are the 3 biggest headlines from the Xbox Gamescom Showcase

If you’re an Xbox fan, there’s plenty of news to come out of the Xbox Gamescom Showcase, but we’ve highlighted the three biggest headlines. In the wee hours of the morning Xbox hosted a showcase for Gamescom 2021, and while most of the event was admittedly a bit of a fizzer, there were a few highlights. Here are the top 3:
Video GamesTechSpot

You can now watch the Pokémon TV series on your Switch

In brief: Imagine going back in time to those moments when we were more innocent, and an episode of Pokémon was enough to make our day. Starting now, you can relive those memories watching the Pokémon TV series on the Pokémon TV app, for the sake of nostalgia, of course.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies Product Review: Elite Trainer Box #1

The latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, has hit shelves. One of the most anticipated sets in recent years, Evolving Skies adapts in part the Japanese sets Sky Stream, Towering Perfection, and the massive hit Eevee Heroes to English. I've hosted quite a few Evolving Skies openings right here on Bleeding Cool, but now it's time to look at each individual product and decide… is it worth buying? This time, we look at the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box: Sylveon, Espeon, Glaceon, & Vaporeon edition.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield, Evolving Skies Unboxing: It’s all Eevee!

Today we’re taking a peek at the newest release in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, a new expansion called Evolving Skies. This set’s full name is Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies – because we want to jam as many words in said title as we possibly can without getting absolutely ridiculous. In this set we’ve got a whole bunch of Eevee – like, ALL the Eevee, including Eevee and “all of its Evolutions in the same set.”
Video Gameswmleader.com

Sony’s new PS5 model weighs less because it has a smaller heatsink

A new PS5 model started appearing in Australia, Japan, and parts of the US earlier this month, with a new stand design and a mysterious reduction in weight. Thanks to a teardown video from YouTuber Austin Evans, the mystery has now been solved: Sony has changed the heatsink that helps cool the PS5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy