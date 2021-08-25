New PS5 models seem to be popping up in Aussie stores
Despite continued shortages, reports are surfacing that new PS5 models with altered internals have started to hit Aussie store shelves. The PS5 hasn’t even celebrated its first birthday yet, but that hasn’t stopped PlayStation from giving its hugely in-demand system a bit of a re-jig. Best put your expectations in check though, friends, because according to a report via the team at Press Start, the alterations are relatively minimal. That includes a weight loss of about 300 grams (must be cardio day) and a new base stand.thebrag.com
Comments / 0