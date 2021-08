WILMINGTON, N.C. — If you saw multiple Santas walking the snow-spattered streets of downtown Wilmington on Aug. 25, there’s no need for alarm. Time has lost all meaning, of course, in the pandemic’s wake. But in this case the snow at Front and Market streets was fake and the men in Santa Claus suits were extras working in the August heat for a TV movie called “Christmas in Harmony” set to air later this year on the Hallmark Channel.