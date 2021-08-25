Soloman Howard in Tosca @ SF Opera - Merola: Back Home: Through the Stage Door - SF Mime Troupe: Tales of the Resistance: Persistence, Episode 8

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Kevin Vance talks with American bass Soloman Howard, who sings the role of Angelotti in San Francisco Opera’s current production of Tosca. Also, a conversation with Merola Opera Program artists Edward Graves and Mikayla Sager about Back Home: Through the Stage Door, a digital video production featuring all 2021 Merola participants as they prepare for their return to the theater. And we broadcast episode eight of the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence, as part of our Corona Radio Theater Initiative.