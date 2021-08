In front of 1,938 fans at South Field, the No. 15 BYU women’s soccer team defeated Weber State 5-0 in an exhibition match to start the 2021 season. “We got off to a great start,” said BYU head coach Jen Rockwood. “The girls were really excited to get going this season, and I really loved the energy they came out with. They got two quick ones and then we got settled a little bit, but then we challenged again at halftime to do the same thing. Score first, score early and score again, and I thought they did that well tonight.”