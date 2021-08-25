Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

GENE SIMMONS Apologizes To DAVID LEE ROTH: 'I Am Ashamed That I Hurt His Feelings'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene Simmons has apologized to David Lee Roth for implying in a recent interview that the VAN HALEN frontman was past his prime. Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of KISS's farewell tour, but is not making any appearances on the rescheduled KISS shows which kicked off on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Simmons explained Roth's absence from the trek by telling Rolling Stone: "[Roth] took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don't know what happened to him … something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don't want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 79

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Bill Aucoin
Person
Gene Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North American#Us Weekly#Blabbermouth Net#Electric Lady Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

KISS Rocker Gene Simmons’ Insulting Remarks Prompt Fiery Response From David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth left nothing to the imagination in his response to Gene Simmons’ comment that former Van Halen lead singer was past his prime. Roth was opening for KISS last year before the coronavirus shut down the tour. But when the End of the Road tour returned to the road earlier this month, David Lee Roth was no longer part of the show. Oddly, the opening act is now performance painter Garibaldi, according to Yahoo. You can see what a performance painter does, here.
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Mansfield, MAjack1065.com

KISS’ Gene Simmons confirms that David Lee Roth is no longer the band’s opening act

After their End of the Road farewell tour was put on hold last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, KISS is set to relaunch the trek on Thursday in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth was the tour’s original support act, but in a new Rolling Stone interview, KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons confirms that Diamond Dave is no longer part of the outing.
atlanticcityweekly.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers KISS say goodbye after nearly 50 years

As KISS delves further into a farewell tour that was interrupted by the pandemic, lead singer and guitarist Paul Stanley knows what he’ll miss most about the band he co-founded with bassist/singer Gene Simmons in 1973 in New York City. “There’s nothing really that can compete or come close to...
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says Unreleased DAVID LEE ROTH Song About VAN HALEN Is 'Really Something Special'

Last fall, David Lee Roth included five previously unreleased songs in The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the legendary VAN HALEN singer, with music from John 5 on guitar and bass, Greg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. The tracks "Giddy-Up!", "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", "Alligator Pants", "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala" were recorded several years ago at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, California.
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, other legends

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAUL STANLEY Tests Positive For COVID-19; Tonight's KISS Concert Canceled

**UPDATE #3**: Paul Stanley has released the following statement regarding his COVID-19 diagnosis: "A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow."
96krock.com

David Lee Roth Responds to Gene Simmons’ Critiques in Most DLR Way Possible

David Lee Roth has fired back at Gene Simmons' recent comments about why he isn’t opening for KISS on their “End of the Road” farewell tour anymore. As expected, Diamond Dave wasn’t subtle. Regarding DLR’s absence on the tour, which Roth was originally scheduled to appear as the opener, Simmons...
Celebritieswcsx.com

Video: Sammy Hagar Trashes David Lee Roth

Sammy Hagar recently sat down for a Zoom interview with the Washington Post National Arts reporter Geoff Edgers, and had some very strong thoughts on David Lee Roth…. The whole interview is a great listen but the most interesting part is when Sammy is asked about David Lee Roth. Sammy...
Music947wls.com

Kiss drops David Lee Roth from tour

Kiss has made it known that they do not want to tour with David Lee Roth anymore. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons said, “He was the ultimate frontman… And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime.”
Toledo, OHBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch KISS's GENE SIMMONS Celebrate 72nd Birthday Onstage In Toledo

Gene Simmons celebrated his 72nd birthday last night (Wednesday, August 25) during KISS's concert at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as part of the group's "End Of The Road" world tour. Video footage of the Toledo crowd, as well as Gene's KISS bandmates, singing happy birthday to him can...
Celebrities1045wjjk.com

Gene Simmons vs. David Lee Roth: We Got An “Elvis Reference” And A Lot Of Middle Fingers!

David Lee Roth was scheduled to open for KISS on the most recent leg of the “End of the Road” tour……and for whatever reason, has bowed out……. So, Gene Simmons wasted no time commenting on how when Dave was in his “prime”…..he was unstoppable! But, he also gave an Elvis reference that Dave didn’t appreciate……Dave responded with a meme of a child flipping the bird that said ‘Roth to Simmons”……..oh, and he posted the meme 18 times!
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Gene Simmons’ ‘rock is dead’ comment is ‘bullshit’

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has blasted the notion that “rock is dead” following KISS’ Gene Simmons comments about it several years ago. In case you missed it, a few years ago, Simmons told Esquire magazine that “rock did not die of old age. It was murdered. Some brilliance, somewhere, was going to be expressed and now it won’t because it’s that much harder to earn a living playing and writing songs. No one will pay you to do it.”
MusicNME

Paul Stanley says Joni Mitchell owns a KISS pinball machine

Paul Stanley has revealed that Joni Mitchell owns a KISS-branded pinball machine. In a new tweet, Stanley said he and Mitchell caught up over dinner at a restaurant this weekend. “I spent a few minutes last night catching up with Joni Mitchell at a restaurant,” he wrote. “I’m always in...

Comments / 79

Community Policy