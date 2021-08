In 2017, the Seattle Seahawks traded a seventh round pick to the New England Patriots for Justin Coleman. This little maneuver paid off, as he quickly became an impact player and went on to play in thirty-two games for Seattle during the next two seasons, making ten starts and recording three picks. In addition to proving to be a reliable option in the nickel, Coleman will always remain immortalized in many of our memories for his post pick-six antics in Seattle’s win over Dallas in 2017.