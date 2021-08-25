Wow! These Questions Should Never Be Asked At A Football Party

The regular football season is almost upon us and there will be Sunday gatherings all around New York. Anyone that hosts football parties will always have a family member or friend that doesn't really know that game of football, they are really just there for the party. Have you ever heard of football party rules? Well, that is a real thing, there are some people that have rules when you are attending their football gathering. One of my rules is. don't ask questions during the game, you can always ask during commercials. Here are some common goofy questions non-football people ask.