Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wow! These Questions Should Never Be Asked At A Football Party

By DJ Hassan
Posted by 
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Sports Radio 1360 AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The regular football season is almost upon us and there will be Sunday gatherings all around New York. Anyone that hosts football parties will always have a family member or friend that doesn't really know that game of football, they are really just there for the party. Have you ever heard of football party rules? Well, that is a real thing, there are some people that have rules when you are attending their football gathering. One of my rules is. don't ask questions during the game, you can always ask during commercials. Here are some common goofy questions non-football people ask.

1360binghamton.com

Comments / 0

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
260
Followers
910
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1360binghamton.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Football#Street Football#Football Season#American Football#Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Clemson football: Paul Finebaum thinks the Tigers are cycling out

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans. Clemson football fans have relished in...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Urban Meyer will 'self-destruct' in Jacksonville

SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is not shy about his opinions. In the past few months, he’s repeatedly stated that Urban Meyer as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars will not work. Finebaum recently told a caller on The Paul Finebaum Show that Meyer will self destruct with the Jaguars...
NFLbucsreport.com

Buccaneers Release Two Linebackers

The cut downs continue for the Buccaneers. Two linebackers have been released by the team. According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have released veteran linebacker Joe Jones from the squad. This may be a good sign for Grant Stuart. Stuart is known as “Mr. Irrelevant“ since he was the final player chosen in this year‘s NFL draft.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields is how the football gods repay the Bears for getting Chicago Mitchell Trubisky

Justin Fields was in his bag again in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Even though the Chicago Bears got destroyed by a Buffalo Bills team that featured a whole lot of Nickelodeon MVP and former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the things Fields did on the field should still stand out. Fields is giving Bears fans a reason to be optimistic about the franchise’s future. And that’s without having to sweat and think about a lost third-overall pick via a trade-up to the second slot.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Is Georgia primed for a national championship? Paul Finebaum weighs in

Much has been made about Georgia’s national championship chances this season, and whether the Bulldogs are set to accomplish something the program hasn’t done since 1980. The early barometer is the season opener against Clemson, which is 3.5-point favorite, according to Draft Kings, for the game in Charlotte. Some narratives have been established that this is a championship-or-bust type season for Georgia, but ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t quite in that camp.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

College football is officially back and that means ESPN’s College GameDay is back on TV screens around the country. During Saturday morning’s show, the GameDay crew gave a brief look at the day’s slate of games. The first game of the day pits Nebraska against Illinois in a Big Ten showdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy