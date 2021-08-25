The Genre-Free Rise of the Charlie Daniels Band’s Pop Culture Standard ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’

Tom T. Hall, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, died on Friday (Aug. 20). He was 85 years old. Long known to fans as "The Storyteller" due to his narrative songwriting style, Hall's classics include "I Like Beer," "Ballad of Forty Dollars," "A Week in Country Jail" and "(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine." He also wrote a number of songs that went on to be hits for other artists, including Jeannie C. Riley's "Harper Valley PTA" and Alan Jackson's "Little Bitty."