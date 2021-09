Six candidates are in the running to become a St. Johns County judge and fill a seat created to help the county court deal with population growth. The additional seat marks the first time the county has added a new county court judge since the 1970s. The request came through House Bill 5301 and was supported by St. Johns County Clerk of Court Brandon Patty and the county's legislative delegation: State Reps. Cyndi Stevenson and Paul Renner and Sen. Travis Hutson.