Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rumour: It seems the Super Mario movie from Illumination is being directed by Teen Titans Go! producers

My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo announced back in 2018 that they were producing an animated movie based on Mario and animation firm Illumination were at the helm along with the series creator, Shigeru Miyamoto. News has now emerged via a Linked In profile that the Super Mario Movie, which is scheduled to be released world-wide next year, is being directed by the producers behind the Teen Titans Go animated series. Teen Titans Go! producers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are both credited as directing the movie while Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri will act as a producer along with Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto. Nintendo has yet comment on this.

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Meledandri
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Titans#Illumination#Rumour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
MoviesCollider

Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Not Premiere on Disney+; CEO Calls It an “Interesting Experiment”

Disney had its quarterly earnings call earlier today, and while many were convinced the studio would announce that the next Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be going the Disney+ route, Disney affirmed an exclusively theatrical release for the new film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will introduce a new superhero to the MCU played by Simu Liu, and the film is crucial to the building blocks of Marvel’s Phase 4 as it moves the cinematic universe forward following the conclusive nature of Avengers: Endgame.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
Video GamesNME

Meet the creators giving Super Mario World a new sound

Even though it was released over 30 years ago, Super Mario World continues to be relevant to this day. Even if you ignore how many games have been inspired by the classic 2D platformer since its release, you can still feel its influence in even the farthest reaches of gaming culture.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

How A Goomba Attack Shut Down The Super Mario World Park

Super Nintendo World recently shocked some parkgoers when real-life Goombas suddenly attacked unsuspecting fans. Super Nintendo World is a theme park that opened earlier this year in Osaka, Japan. It allows visitors to explore the world of "Super Mario" and various other Nintendo properties in a whole new way. You can ride a Yoshi, interact with the attractions using Power Up Bands, or even race your friends in a friendly round of real-life "Mario Kart." As the BBC reported, the park got off to a somewhat rocky start with several pandemic-related delays to its grand opening, but now it's finally open and there are even plans to open new parks stateside. The first is already under construction in Universal Studios California and the second is scheduled to be built in Universal Studios Florida.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Rumor: Super Mario Bros. movie directors may have been revealed by employee’s LinkedIn page

With an expected release date of September 2022, Nintendo fans have been wondering how Nintendo and Illumination’s Super Mario movie is progressing. So, it’s not surprising to find fans searching through LinkedIn profiles to map out a production timeline. Nintendo has been tight-lipped about the project and the biggest piece of news concerning the movie slipped out in a podcast earlier this month. If comedian Sebastian Maniscalco randomly mentions he’s recording lines for Foreman Spike for the project, it’s not a wild theory that there could be other details hidden in plain sight. That’s why a “new discovery” is making the rounds today — and it names the film’s supposed directors.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Metroid Dread teases Samus’ greatest threat yet in newest trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming space adventure , focusing on the threats Samus Aran will face on the planet ZDR. The latest Metroid Dread Report offers up some more information on the trailer. It appears Samus will come face to face with what appears to be a Chozo warrior. The Chozo are a mysterious race of bird-like creatures, responsible for the creation of the Metroids and Mother Brain herself. The technologically advanced race mysteriously disappeared, thought to be wiped out by their creations, long before the events of the first game.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

The Making of Super Mario World and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

There are about eight Mario adventures that could easily be listed within the lexicon of the greatest games ever made, and Super Mario World and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System sit on that list. Super Mario World helped define the 16-bit era, transforming the classic Mario formula into something bigger, faster, brighter, and some would say, better. Meanwhile, the follow-up, Yoshi’s Island, is a wonderful vision of pastel colors, majestic landscapes, and beautiful sprites that represent a mishmash of creativity, and imagination that only Nintendo could bring to life.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

THQ Nordic publishing physical Star Wars Racer + Commando Combo and Jedi Knight Collection on Nintendo Switch

Gaming publication Gematsu is reporting this afternoon that THQ Nordic is set to publish a physical edition of Star Wars Racer and Star Wars Commando Combo + Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection on the Nintendo Switch system. All four games are currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Despite these seeing a short physical run from Limited Run Games, it seems as though THQ Nordic wants a full physical release for these on both Switch and PlayStation 4.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Sonic: Rise of the Wisps – Part 2 available to watch

The conclusion to the Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps animation is now available to watch on YouTube and Twitter. This episode sees the mighty Metal Sonic face off against everyones favourite spiky blue hedgehog and it’s a battle that is sure to get the adrenaline pumping. If he succeeds then Sonic and Jade can save the powerful alien species from Planet Wisp, the Wisps. Watch the action unfold below and if you’ve yet to watch the first part then you can check that out, right here. Sonic Colors: Ultimate the game comes out on Nintendo Switch and other formats next month.
MoviesComicBook

Eternals Release Delay Reportedly Dependent on Shang-Chi Box Office Performance

The shuffling at the box office isn't over just quite yet. Tuesday afternoon, word began to spread that Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage will soon be delayed to the January 2022 date currently held by Jared Leto's Morbius. It's in that same report by Vulture that suggests some other major tentpoles could move should the box office not right itself soon, with Chloe Zhao's Eternals being used as an example.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

XCOM team working on Marvel’s Midnight Suns coming to Switch in 2022

There’s a new Marvel themed strategy game coming to the Nintendo Switch next year and it is by the developers of XCOM and is a Turn-based RPG. Marvel Midnight Suns is a darker Marvel game than usual and is in development for numerous platforms. While we were only granted a look at the CGI trailer, a full gameplay reveal will be showcased next month. For now, check out the trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns down below.
TV SeriesComicBook

Brandon Routh Cast in Netflix's Magic: The Gathering Animated Series

Superman himself will star in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering animated series. Wizards of the Coast announced that Brandon Routh will voice Gideon Jura in the upcoming Netflix series, which will come out in the second half of 2022. The animated series will be a completely new series but will feature many well-known Magic: The Gathering characters, such as Gideon and Jace Beleren. You can check out a first look at Gideon from the animated series below:
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

New Metroid Dread trailer

Greetings! An urgent transmission just came in from the dev team! Alongside Metroid Dread Report Vol. 6, there is a new trailer for the game that introduces some of Samus’ abilities, as well as new mysterious enemies who might look familiar to fans of the series. Equip your favorite Varia Suit and check out the trailer on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. Once you are done watching,

Comments / 0

Community Policy