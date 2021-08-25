Rumour: It seems the Super Mario movie from Illumination is being directed by Teen Titans Go! producers
Nintendo announced back in 2018 that they were producing an animated movie based on Mario and animation firm Illumination were at the helm along with the series creator, Shigeru Miyamoto. News has now emerged via a Linked In profile that the Super Mario Movie, which is scheduled to be released world-wide next year, is being directed by the producers behind the Teen Titans Go animated series. Teen Titans Go! producers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are both credited as directing the movie while Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri will act as a producer along with Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto. Nintendo has yet comment on this.mynintendonews.com
Comments / 0