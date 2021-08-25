Rumour: It seems the Super Mario movie from Illumination is being directed by Teen Titans Go! producers

Super Nintendo World recently shocked some parkgoers when real-life Goombas suddenly attacked unsuspecting fans. Super Nintendo World is a theme park that opened earlier this year in Osaka, Japan. It allows visitors to explore the world of "Super Mario" and various other Nintendo properties in a whole new way. You can ride a Yoshi, interact with the attractions using Power Up Bands, or even race your friends in a friendly round of real-life "Mario Kart." As the BBC reported, the park got off to a somewhat rocky start with several pandemic-related delays to its grand opening, but now it's finally open and there are even plans to open new parks stateside. The first is already under construction in Universal Studios California and the second is scheduled to be built in Universal Studios Florida.