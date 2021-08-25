THQ Nordic publishing physical Star Wars Racer + Commando Combo and Jedi Knight Collection on Nintendo Switch

Watch the trailer for the investigative full-motion video (FMV) game, Jessika, available now on Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on PC. Convinced of foul play, Jessika's father has hired you, a private investigator, to uncover the truth about her untimely death. What appears to be a textbook suicide--at least, at first--may prove to be your career-defining moment. With only your laptop and an unrivaled determination for unearthing the truth, you'll need to dig through the victim's extensive digital footprint to locate clues and keywords embedded within Jessika's tangled online presence to piece together what really happened.