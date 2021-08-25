THQ Nordic publishing physical Star Wars Racer + Commando Combo and Jedi Knight Collection on Nintendo Switch
Gaming publication Gematsu is reporting this afternoon that THQ Nordic is set to publish a physical edition of Star Wars Racer and Star Wars Commando Combo + Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection on the Nintendo Switch system. All four games are currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Despite these seeing a short physical run from Limited Run Games, it seems as though THQ Nordic wants a full physical release for these on both Switch and PlayStation 4.mynintendonews.com
