THQ Nordic publishing physical Star Wars Racer + Commando Combo and Jedi Knight Collection on Nintendo Switch

My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming publication Gematsu is reporting this afternoon that THQ Nordic is set to publish a physical edition of Star Wars Racer and Star Wars Commando Combo + Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection on the Nintendo Switch system. All four games are currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Despite these seeing a short physical run from Limited Run Games, it seems as though THQ Nordic wants a full physical release for these on both Switch and PlayStation 4.

mynintendonews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thq Nordic#Thq Nordic#Jedi Knight Collection#The Nintendo Switch Eshop#Commando Combo#Ps4 And Switch#Racer
