Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Billings parents and students turn out in protest of school mask mandate

By Mitch Lagge
Posted by 
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3MEo_0bcRhivU00

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in support of optional masking in the Billings Public Schools.

“We are not anti-vaccine. We are not anti-masks. We are standing up here saying we want everyone to be able to make the choice that is right for their family. We want everyone to be able to choose what they want to do," Luke Hudson told the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C62dS_0bcRhivU00

Hudson, along with Jenna Mckinney were two of the main speakers at the protest. The two are also administrators of a Facebook group that was started last year against limited fan attendance at school sporting events.

“We started that group because we believe strongly that it should be a parental right to make the healthcare decisions for your kids. It should be your right what kind of medical devices or anything, a face mask is put on your child. That is a right reserved for your children and for you to decide," Hudson said.

Since school started on Monday, Billings School District 2 staff and students have been required to wear masks. Superintendent Greg Upham reversed course from an earlier decision to keep them optional on Saturday, after a six-student COVID-19 outbreak on the Skyview High School Football team.

“That decision that came from one person affected 16,000 kids in 30-some different school buildings, and it’s wrong and it’s nonsensical," Mckinney said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLuMq_0bcRhivU00

In an interview with Q2 News before the protest, Upham addressed some concerns.

“It’s the democratic process. As I shared yesterday, I think to work through this, we’re just going to have to listen to each other, have conversations and work through this. I think we live in a democracy and people are exercising their rights and I support that. I just know that we have to continue to work together. We’re in a pandemic and as long as we communicate and treat each other civilly, we can get through this," Upham said.

McKinney said she wasn't heard out by the school board. Hudson added emails to trustees from people in his group haven't been answered.

“This is parents rising up to make sure their voices are heard because the school board was not listening. Our superintendent is not listening, but I guarantee you there’s elected officials here who are listening," Mckinney said.

Hudson issued an ultimatum for Upham: Make masks optional by the end of the business day Friday, or a petition will be started to remove Upham from his seat as superintendent. Such a petition has no force of law, and Upham's employment is determined by the elected board of trustees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bW3E_0bcRhivU00

The Montana state Superintendent of Public Instruction, and former Billings teacher of 23 years, Elsie Arntzen spoke to the crowd.

“I’m trying to understand. Out of one school district in the state where 17,000 children have public education with 1,300 teachers and leaders, custodians, secretaries that all support them, our challenge this first week of school, why is that? Why? It’s because schools are government and government needs to listen to we the people," Arntzen said.

Arntzen said denying students entry to school buildings violates Article 10 of the Montana Constitution, which outlines the goals and duties of public education. It states in part, "Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyIqG_0bcRhivU00

“Equity, equality in an educational opportunity, it is demanded by our constitution. It is demanded. So when school doors shut because you are not wearing a face covering or a medical device or a mask, is that equality in education? No, and that’s why I’m here, I’m listening," Arntzen said.

When an interaction was recorded by a parent whose student was denied entry into Boulder Elementary on Monday, the administrator offered the student to be enrolled in remote learning.

Also on Tuesday, the Billings teachers union president issued a statement that said the union is taking "appropriate actions" in response to the mask requirement. Mckinney said the group backs the teachers.

“The teachers are told that they honor the agreement that they had with the local union that they would be (in) insubordination to the one superintendent who made the declaration. It’s wrong. It’s a misuse of government. It’s a misuse of position of power and we’re not going to stand for it," Mckinney said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xxsxc_0bcRhivU00

RELATED: Billings teachers union promises response to district mask mandate

Comments / 0

KBZK News

KBZK News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Education
Billings, MT
Society
Billings, MT
Education
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsie Arntzen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#The Mask#Protest Riot#Q2 News#Boulder Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Bozeman, MTPosted by
KBZK News

Bozeman Health urges vaccinations as ICU beds fill up

The usual Gallatin City-County Health Department meeting kicked off with some good news on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. “I’m happy to report that we have seen across all of these age groups at least a one percent increase in all of the age groups for the first dose,” said Health Officer Lori Christenson about COVID vaccinations in Gallatin County.
Montana StatePosted by
KBZK News

Montana State helping Latino community with health needs

Bridging the gap of community, university, and health partners for the Latino immigrant community of the Gallatin Valley. “There is a lot of work here, there’s a lot of jobs here; a lot of our families are coming because their spouses are in construction, so we have a big boom of construction going on right now,” Susie Rodriguez said.
Butte, MTPosted by
KBZK News

Butte Central requiring masks as classes begin

BUTTE - Days before the Butte School District came to the heavily contested decision to require facemasks at Butte’s public schools, Butte’s Catholic School system had already come to that decision and without much controversy. It was a decision they believe was the right one.
Laurel, MTPosted by
KBZK News

Laurel starts school year with masks optional

Classes started on Wednesday for Laurel Public Schools, with masks deemed optional by the school board. “You know, our school board has made that more of an optional thing but recommended and so we've kind of seen both. Some students and staff wear masks, and some don’t, and really what we’ve found is that people are pretty respectful and pretty polite about either opinion and it really hasn’t been an issue. So that’s been a nice thing for this year,” said Jayme Bennington, the head of the science department at Laurel High School.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
KBZK News

HRDC sponsors obstacle race to help homeless youth

For the last two years, the HRDC has been planning the BOAR —Blueprint Obstacle Adventure Race—to generate funds for homeless youth. August 21 will be inaugural racing day, offering two different paths for participants. A 1K or 5K track, both offering fun and unique obstacles. With family in mind, those that decide to tackle the 1K will be delighted to see less strenuous activity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy