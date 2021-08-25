Eagles Resume ‘Hotel California’ Tour at Madison Square Garden

With six No. 1 albums and dozens of hit songs, Eagles have never had much trouble filling up their shows with favorites. Even though the band pretty much pumped the brakes on album-making at the close of the '70s, it's remained a consistent touring group, filling arenas and stadiums with fans ready to sing along to popular songs like "Take It to the Limit," "Desperado," "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and many, many more.