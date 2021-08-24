The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts Year by Year: Photos 1963-2020

The Rolling Stones were one of the biggest forces in rock and roll music and in popular culture in the ‘60s and ‘70s. By the ‘80s, many of their peers had broken up, or faded away, or were aiming to get play on adult contemporary radio and VH1. But somehow, every time the Stones released an album in the ‘80s, it still felt like an event. And while their ‘80s output wasn’t as revolutionary and world-changing as what they did during the prior decades, the Stones in the ‘80s still cranked out a number of classics, even as they released two of their weakest albums (Emotional Rescue and Dirty Work). But as Tattoo You celebrates its 40th anniversary, we thought we’d look at some of our favorite Stones jams of the decade.