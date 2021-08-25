Cancel
Don’t Miss One Of The Biggest Mountain Festivals In Maryland, Catoctin Colorfest

By Jamie Alvarenga
Have you ever heard of Catoctin Colorfest? It’s one of our favorite festivals in Maryland, and sadly, it was cancelled last year to due COVID concerns. This year, however, it’s back — and we can’t wait! Read on to learn more about this mountain festival that deserves a spot on your to-do list this year.

You'll find Catoctin Colorfest in the charming and mountainous town of Thurmont, Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRPst_0bcRewvn00
Google Maps

This festival was established in the 1960s and has grown into one of the largest outdoor craft festivals on the east coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn7DP_0bcRewvn00
Jamie Alvarenga for Only In Your State

After taking a year off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Catoctin Colorfest will be returning on October 9th and 10th, 2021. Save the date!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqTfW_0bcRewvn00
visitfrederick.org

Enjoy exploring all of the craft tents while soaking in the crisp autumn air. You'll find a lot of the action in the community park...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zp5VT_0bcRewvn00
Facebook / Catoctin Colorfest, Inc. in the Community Park

...and along some of the surrounding roads as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41evpx_0bcRewvn00
visitfrederick.org

Keep your eyes peeled for various works of art, including original pieces and prints...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlHS9_0bcRewvn00
Facebook / Catoctin Colorfest, Inc. in the Community Park

...or how about some handmade clay dishes to make your kitchen feel oh-so homey?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtDov_0bcRewvn00
Facebook / Catoctin Colorfest, Inc. in the Community Park

You'll find a vast variety of items that smell good, from candles, to soaps, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JN25h_0bcRewvn00
Facebook / Catoctin Colorfest, Inc. in the Community Park

And you may even spot some festive holiday decor. It's never too early to stock up on all things cheery!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UuGY_0bcRewvn00
Facebook / Catoctin Colorfest, Inc. in the Community Park

Don't worry about going hungry, either. There will be an array of food vendors serving up hearty meals, beverages, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37o1lw_0bcRewvn00
visitfrederick.org

Learn more about Catoctin Colorfest by visiting the website linked below, and mark your calendar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rklwy_0bcRewvn00
Facebook / Catoctin Colorfest, Inc. in the Community Park

For more information about Catoctin Colorfest, visit the event website . You can also follow the Facebook page here .

For another cool activity in Maryland, click on: Marylanders Can Sail On A Pirate Ship On The Chesapeake Bay This Spring Through Fall !

