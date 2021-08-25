Don’t Miss One Of The Biggest Mountain Festivals In Maryland, Catoctin Colorfest

Have you ever heard of Catoctin Colorfest? It’s one of our favorite festivals in Maryland, and sadly, it was cancelled last year to due COVID concerns. This year, however, it’s back — and we can’t wait! Read on to learn more about this mountain festival that deserves a spot on your to-do list this year.

You'll find Catoctin Colorfest in the charming and mountainous town of Thurmont, Maryland.

This festival was established in the 1960s and has grown into one of the largest outdoor craft festivals on the east coast.

Jamie Alvarenga for Only In Your State

After taking a year off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Catoctin Colorfest will be returning on October 9th and 10th, 2021. Save the date!

Enjoy exploring all of the craft tents while soaking in the crisp autumn air. You'll find a lot of the action in the community park...

...and along some of the surrounding roads as well.

Keep your eyes peeled for various works of art, including original pieces and prints...

...or how about some handmade clay dishes to make your kitchen feel oh-so homey?

You'll find a vast variety of items that smell good, from candles, to soaps, and more.

And you may even spot some festive holiday decor. It's never too early to stock up on all things cheery!

Don't worry about going hungry, either. There will be an array of food vendors serving up hearty meals, beverages, and more.

Learn more about Catoctin Colorfest by visiting the website linked below, and mark your calendar!

For more information about Catoctin Colorfest, visit the event website . You can also follow the Facebook page here .

