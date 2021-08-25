Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

KFI’s Military Analyst: The US Overstayed Its Welcome In Afghanistan

By Steve Gregory @stevengregory
Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KFI's Steve Gregory sat down with Marine Captain Dale Dye to talk about the U.S.'s recent withdrawal of its armed forces from Afghanistan.

kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 1

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Dye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Kabul#Skype#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
Aerospace & Defenseleedaily.com

A Secret Space Weapon Developed By The Us Military Could Be Declassified Shortly

Top Defense Department officials have been striving for a long time to declassify the status of a secret space weapon program and provide a real-world demonstration of its powers. In short, A secret space weapon developed by the US military could be declassified shortly. According to insiders, Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is spearheading the initiative, which is high enough to conclude that the anti-satellite technology could have been presented at this year’s National Space Symposium.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...

Comments / 1

Community Policy