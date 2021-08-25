Cancel
Jennifer Carpenter Reveals How Dexter: New Blood Brings Back Deb Morgan

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Carpenter and the Dexter: New Blood team have revealed new details about her return in the upcoming Showtime revival series. During Showtime's TCA presentation for the limited series on Tuesday, Carpenter personally confirmed her involvement while going on to offer specific details about how Deb Morgan factors into the new episodes. With this in mind, if you'd rather not know any specifics on her return in the new series, be warned that there are big SPOILERS ahead.

