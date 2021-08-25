Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Jamie Hickey: “Reflect intensely”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflect intensely. Consider all the things you’ve done so far today. What has been your best moments? And which moments had the most impact? Now consider what you want to do tomorrow. What would it take for those best moments and highest-impact moments to happen again? Do anything possible to make sure that they will happen again. Spoil yourself, put more physical space between work tasks, create crystal clear expectations, figure out what’s going right in your life and go all out to continue doing that as much as possible!

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Productivity#Depression#Americans#Seo#The Marine Corps College#Home Depot#I T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Hillary Schoninger: “Remember everything is temporary”

Remember everything is temporary. When feeling overwhelmed, we often have an emotional and neurological response that makes us feel like we will always be in this space. No matter how long you may have been feeling burnout, remember this problem has a solution and does not have to be seen as a permanent way of existing. Making small changes while envisioning less stress helps lead the way towards greater balance.
JobsThrive Global

Michael Roub of Inflection 360: “Non-work conversation”

…Non-work conversation — If you can have dinner with family or friends — avoid talk about work. If you don’t have that opportunity, call someone to chat about their day — not yours. Take a break from your own world, you deserve it. You can’t escape your own burnout if you spend all of your time talking about. Strangely, there is something relaxing about hearing of someone’s else’s stress.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Greg Rovner: “Empathy ”

Empathy — Next, you need to know how to speak to the patient. Often, people don’t know what is available to them, or what they’re even looking for. Preparing yourself on how to educate them and how to reach them, whether it be through an advertising campaign or otherwise, can help them to come in and truly achieve their wellness goals.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Kim Murray of Widow 411: “Self-love”

Self-love. It’s important to love yourself through everything. Through every emotion, action, condition, and result. Instead of berating yourself for not knowing how to do something before you learned how to do it, love yourself through the learning. Love yourself through the growth. Love yourself when you make mistakes. And love yourself when you get it right. Love yourself through all of life’s trials and tribulations because you are your own best champion.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

11 Secrets To Help You Succeed In Work And Life

When starting any job, think about the risks and take it bravely. Remember you can do whatever you want. Don’t let people tell you, you’re not smart enough… It’s too hard… it’s a crazy idea… no one has ever done that. Your life is your own decision, so if you only stop at thoughts, success will never come. Principles, beliefs and perseverance will help you dare to do what you want. “If you don’t build your own dreams, someone else will hire you to build theirs.” Don’t let your dreams fade with time. Take action as soon as you have plans and remember to set yourself the principles in life, with perseverance and high determination so that at the end of the work, whether you succeed or fail, you have no regrets. .
Mental HealthPsych Centra

8 Reasons You’re Feeling More Emotional Lately

We’re giving you clarity on questions like: What does it mean when you cry for no reason? Why am I so emotional all of a sudden?. Emotions are what make us different from robots, so it’s OK when they phase from happy, to content, to sad sometimes. Women cry 30...
PodcastThrive Global

Britney King: “Become aware of negative self-talk”

Become aware of negative self-talk. If I listened to every bad thing I’ve said about myself and my work I would not have created a single piece. Think about how many clients benefit from what you do, not finishing is a worse disservice, plus this “talk” is just that, talk. It’s always worse in your eyes. When you feel the negative thoughts creeping in, switch to something positive. “I really sucked at that” becomes “but I did this part really well and next time it will be even better.”
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Creative Coping in Troubled Times

Creative activities are one way to cope with stressful circumstances. Creative coping is associated with cognitive flexibility and increased well-being. Any challenges and engaging activity that leads to a sense of flow can be considered a creative coping activity. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to experience more than 18...
Belief.Net

10 Things Happy People do Everyday

You see them at the workplace, your community, at a subway - they all have that upbeat, eager faces. And it feels like they are genuinely excited over the smallest opportunities and sometimes even when unexpected challenges come their way. “They” are the happy people. And most of the time,...
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

What Is An Empath, Really? 12 Signs To Look For + The Different Kinds

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you've ever felt you had a keen awareness of the emotions of those around you, there's a decent chance you could be an empath. You've probably heard the term before—but what does it actually mean? Here, we break down everything you need to know about empaths, from common traits to pros and cons, and how these people fare in relationships.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Christina-Lauren Pollack Of Inspiring Brands Academy: “Keep things in perspective”

Instead of allowing yourself to react to every circumstance, do your best to maintain a grounded state of being. Oftentimes our brains go into overdrive when we’re faced with stressful situations (due to the “fight or flight” instinctual response). But, that’s why it’s essential to rise above this natural reaction, so that you stay centered. I always remind myself (when I’m faced with a challenging situation) that “no one is dying” as a result of the issue. Unless you’re an ER doctor, most situations aren’t “life or death”. So, that’s an easy way to help your mind calm down more.
Career Development & Advicecalmsage.com

Why Surround Yourself With Positive People | How To Do It

“The only thing that changes our life long-term is when we raise our standards.” – Tony Robbins. Isn’t this true, though? Success – whether it is in our business, work, or relationships – everything depends on the standards we raise in our lives, with people or energies. The best way to raise your standards is to surround yourself with positive people.
Career Development & Advicegreenvillejournal.com

Internship Reflection: Aria Surka

My summer at Community Journals as an editorial intern has been filled with new skills, new experiences, and growth both personally and professionally. Through this internship, I gained real-world experiences that have helped me become a well-rounded and passionate future journalist. The entire Community Journals team welcomed me with open...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fatherly

How I Deal With Uncertainty, According to 11 Therapists

Uncertainty always exists. But lately, it seems so much more present. There are so many questions about COVID and climate change, the general state of the world and the security of our families. Combine these large scale unknowns with the smaller, more everyday questions that we all must deal with and it’s no stretch to say that a general feeling of uncertainty is the new norm.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Real Reason to Avoid Self-Judgment

Judgment is an important tool for thinking. Misapplying or overapplying self-judgment can keep you stuck in a bad situation. To change your behavior, consider instead the causes of blame. Bring to mind the thing that you beat yourself up about the most. Maybe you procrastinate. Maybe you overeat. Whatever it...

Comments / 1

Community Policy