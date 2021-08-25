Jamie Hickey: “Reflect intensely”
Reflect intensely. Consider all the things you’ve done so far today. What has been your best moments? And which moments had the most impact? Now consider what you want to do tomorrow. What would it take for those best moments and highest-impact moments to happen again? Do anything possible to make sure that they will happen again. Spoil yourself, put more physical space between work tasks, create crystal clear expectations, figure out what’s going right in your life and go all out to continue doing that as much as possible!thriveglobal.com
