Sumit Gupta: “Knowing that you have taken the actions that you could have taken will empower you and help you get better, even if the actions fail to produce the desired result”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article…The 5th step could be to have productive conversations with those who can do something about the situation. This could include talking and giving suggestions to your manager, getting people together to make a case for your argument, or to make a complaint through proper channels within or outside the organisation. Knowing that you have taken the actions that you could have taken will empower you and help you get better, even if the actions fail to produce the desired result.

thriveglobal.com

Eleanor Winton of Foresightfully Limited: “The challenges we face as a global community require us all to be brave, to challenge long held assumptions and to advocate for what matters”

The very first time a ran a workshop for senior people I was terrified and it was tough, but it was also the first step in becoming an expert. Many of the things I once had to be brave to do, from asking difficult questions to speaking to huge audiences, are now the things I love the most about my work. The challenges we face as a global community require us all to be brave, to challenge long held assumptions and to advocate for what matters.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Worldtechstartups.com

Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

The most confident people never make these 5 body language mistakes

This article was updated on August 23, 2021. Communication is the glue of professional relationships. And you may already be spending a lot of energy refining your speaking skills to communicate confidently. But what about your non-verbal communication habits? Body language can play a huge role in conveying confidence in...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
LawPosted by
Daily Mail

The key piece of evidence jurors NEVER heard before finding 'child-killer' Kathleen Folbigg guilty for the deaths of her four children - as 90 top scientists explain why she's 'innocent'

Kathleen Folbigg may not have spent the last 18 years behinds bars had the jury been told at least eight families around the world had suffered multiple sudden infant deaths, as world-leading scientists continue their quest to prove her innocence. The woman considered to be Australia's worst female serial killer...
Mental HealthInc.com

Emotionally Intelligent People Use This 4-Word Question Every Day to Build Stronger Relationships

I once read an excerpt from a book by Douglas Conant, the business executive who helped turn around Campbell's Soup, and it always stuck with me. Conant was extolling the value of "touchpoints," those brief interactions that can build relationships and change the way people think about themselves and others. Building on that theme, he shared the story of a counselor by the name of Neil MacKenna. MacKenna was tasked with helping people who had recently lost their jobs.
Healthgentside.co.uk

Paracetamol overdose: Signs you've taken too many painkillers

If there’s one thing in your medicine cabinet that is always stocked and ready to go, it’s paracetamol. This magical drug is a remedy to so many of our day to day health problems—from fever, to joint pain, headache, toothache, and colds. Although it may seem like a harmless pain...
kaplantoday.com

Dare to Live Without Limits: Why You Should Never Give Up

Giving up may seem tempting when things aren’t going well. If you are feeling tired, frustrated, worn out, or disheartened, giving up on a goal is appealing. Regardless of how drained you are, you should never give up because you only fail when you give up. There are numerous reasons...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Ladders

4 words to ban from your life – and transform your career

This article was updated on August 16, 2021. There are four simple words that are eroding your life, and stunting your career. Four simple words, seemingly meaningless when uttered, as if they didn’t have the power to stop time and kill dreams. They are comfort coma-inducing as they insidiously invade your psyche and innocently usher you down the path of procrastination justification, all the while portraying you to your peers, direct managers, and corporate leaders as disappointed, unfulfilled, and malcontent.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Is Gained or Lost by Maintaining More Than One Identity?

Encompassing more than a single identity can impose challenges to wellbeing but also offer opportunities for growth, resilience, and creativity. The extent to which dual identity is associated with difficulties or benefits can depend upon the responsiveness of others. Society has much to gain by welcoming the rich insights of...
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Psychologists say a good life doesn’t have to be happy, or even meaningful

New research suggests there’s an alternate way to living a good life. It isn’t focused on happiness or purpose, but rather it’s a life that’s 'psychologically rich'. A psychologically rich life is one characterized by 'interesting experiences in which novelty and/or complexity are accompanied by profound changes in perspective'. Studying...
EntrepreneurshipWorld Economic Forum

How giving hope can go viral: A lesson in systems change from RLabs

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Reconstructed Living Labs (RLabs) hosts technical training, entrepreneurship, and innovation programs that unite at-risk youth around their life experiences and passion for technology. Since launching in South Africa in 2008, they...
powerofpositivity.com

9 Ways Imperfection and Vulnerability Can Help You Achieve Goals

You probably thought now and again that it would be better if people had no imperfections and vulnerabilities. If not that, there are likely traits of yours you wish you could erase so you could become the person you’re supposed to. But that’s too limited a way of thinking and doesn’t acknowledge the nuance of life. Life is not really about eliminating every last imperfection. It’s about living despite them. It’s about using what you don’t like about yourself to get ahead, rather than letting that stuff way you down.
HealthThrive Global

Amy Hinson of MindBloom Coaching: “When we garden or tend our indoor plants we are empowered, our self-esteem is stronger and we feel a sense of achievement”

When we garden or tend our indoor plants we are empowered, our self-esteem is stronger and we feel a sense of achievement. Nothing wrong with any of those. Simply looking at nature, or a nature scene within art or other sources brings us unlimited feelings of peace. We, our souls, are a part of nature and as I said before, just allowing your bare feet to touch the grass with super charge you!

