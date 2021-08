Solana (SOL), Cosmos (ATOM), and Litecoin (LTC) continue to trade in a buy zone. Coinbase will invest $500 million into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto assets. The cryptocurrency market continues to perform well in the last trading days of August 2021, Bitcoin has stabilized above $48000 support, and this situation also supports the price of Solana SOL/USD, Cosmos ATOM/USD, and Litecoin LTC/USD. The cryptocurrency market continues to attract big investors, and according to the latest news, Coinbase will invest $500 million into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto-assets.