Wisconsin football: defensive depth chart projection

The Wisconsin Badgers are poised to have a strong defense once again in 2021, with impact players at each level of Jim Leonhard’s unit. However, entering fall camp, there were still lingering position battles that needed to be addressed. After taking in multiple practices and listening to what some of the players and staff had to say, we can piece together an educated guess as to what the depth chart might look like for the opening game against Penn State that is just over a week away.