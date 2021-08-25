Cancel
NAR Reports Affordable Housing Issues and Food Insecurity Linked

By WPJ Staff
worldpropertyjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the National Association of Realtors latest U.S. housing report -- Housing Affordability and Food Sufficiency -- which examined the connection between families that struggle with rent or mortgage payments and food insecurity, found Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia have the largest shares of households that are both behind on rent or mortgage payments and without enough food to eat.

