NAR Reports Affordable Housing Issues and Food Insecurity Linked

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are a renter living in South Florida, you don’t need to be told just how unaffordable housing has become. The fact is that rents are sky-high and experts say they are going up even higher. Affordable housing just has not kept up with luxury condos, making it very hard for some folks to be able to afford housing in the area. In fact, Miami is the most rent-burdened in the United States, with rent gobbling up 30% of a family’s income. Workers are increasingly moving out of South Florida because of high rents and it is getting to...