Whiskey Myers Rank Their Top 5 Songs — Radio Texas Live Legends, On Demand [Listen]

By Billy Dukes
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 4 days ago
Whiskey Myers are enjoy great success in 2021, but the group's newest fans may appreciate hearing them reflect on their best songs before the hard work paid off. During this episode of Radio Texas Live Legends, Whiskey Myers visit to talk about new music and old music, as of Aug. 2014. Host Buddy Logan jokes that Cody Cannon and his crew visit so often he may as well put them to work, and there's truth to that — could you imagine being on a softball team with one of the hottest acts in Texas?

