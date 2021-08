The Dallas-based Vitalyc Medspa will be opening a location in Southlake and Addison this fall, according to a press release. “We’re thrilled to expand our brand throughout DFW and can’t wait to join the Addison and Southlake communities,” Founder Amir Mortazavi says via press release. “At Vitalyc, our mission is to restore confidence and defy aging at every stage of our client's lives. Whether you are a Gen Xer, a baby boomer or somewhere in between, we have treatments that will make you look younger and more Vitalyc.”