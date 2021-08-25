Here Are Our Top 5 Shreveport-Bossier City Weekend Events August 27 – 29

It is a scary time for a lot of parents right now. So many parents are wary of sending their children to school because, well, of germs. Before the pandemic, many parents didn't think twice when their kids came home sick from school. However, bringing home a sick child is more stressful than ever. Does your child have RSV or COVID? If it is RSV will your child develop pneumonia or bronchiolitis which will make them more susceptible to COVID-19?