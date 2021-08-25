Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Here Are Our Top 5 Shreveport-Bossier City Weekend Events August 27 – 29

By Bristol
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 4 days ago
Each week, we comb the internet to come up with fun new things for families to do in Shreveport-Bossier City! Looking for something to do this weekend? No worries! We've got you covered!. It's been a scorching week here in Shreveport-Bosser and we're looking forward to some slightly cooler temperatures...

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Storm Emergency for South Louisiana, But What About Shreveport, Bossier?

Meteorologist Steve Parr talks about the path of soon-to-be Hurricane Ida, the prospects for south Louisiana and how the storm might effect Shreveport and Bossier City. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to the possible impact of incoming storm on the southern part of the state. According to the National Hurricane Center, this system is expected to move toward Louisiana's Gulf Coast by the end of the weekend.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Will Shreveport Be Hit By The Second Hurricane In History With Ida?

One year ago hurricane history was made in Shreveport, when Hurricane Laura maintained hurricane strength as it hit the Shreveport area. Even though Laura hit the Shreveport area stronger than any recorded storm in history, it didn't do as much damage as many anticipated. For a storm to maintain that strength this far inland, the common logic was that it would still be damaging. Which Laura was, but not to the extent that some expected.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Hurricane Ida Evacuation Shelters in Louisiana

As Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida, countless people have packed up their vehicles to evacuate to safer territories. If you or someone you know are looking for Hurricane Evacuation Shelters, here's what we know at this time... Hurricane Ida Evacuation Shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi. For shelter information, you can...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

4 PM Advisory: Hurricane Ida Still Churning Through Southeast La. as Cat 4

Hurricane Ida continues to barrel through Southeast Louisiana as a low Category 4 storm, dropping from 150 mph sustained winds at landfall to 130 mph sustained winds. That's according to the 4 PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ida is moving northwestward over southeastern Louisiana with a catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding. Metro New Orleans is under a flash flood warning.
EnvironmentPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Ida Now a Category 2 Hurricane

Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida is now a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. The hurricane is expected to attain Category 4 strength and maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour before making landfall south of Houma on Sunday.
Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Here’s the Latest School Covid Data from Shreveport Area

Louisiana now has more than 6,000 students testing positive for COVID-19 and more than 800 school staffers have tested positive. In Region 7 in northwest Louisiana, Bossier Parish is reporting the highest number of students testing positive with 148 student cases and 17 cases among staffers. DeSoto Parish which led this region with the number of student cases last week is now at number 2 with 139 student cases and 6 staff cases.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Evacuations Issued For Louisiana As Hurricane Ida Approaches

As Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana, some parishes around the state are announcing both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders. Ida is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Sunday, August 29th. Iberia Parish Evacuation. According to the Iberia Parish Government post on Facebook, a voluntary evacuation order is in...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Are There Popular Parts of Shreveport You Won’t Visit No Matter What?

The violent crime numbers in our city keep growing. With more shootings in Shreveport in the last week the city has reached a murder total for the year of 63. In fact, in the eyes of many, one of the most recent tragedies - a shooting Sunday in which two died - took place in one of Shreveport's most public places, one of our most widely traveled intersections.
EnvironmentPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Hurricane Ida 10am Update

Here is your 10 am Hurricane Ida advisory. The National Weather Service has Hurricane Ida currently at 28.8 N, 90.0 W, maximum sustained winds are at 150mph traveling NW at 13mph. Hurricane Ida is expected to continue on its northwestward path, taking a turn to the north at some time...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Evictions Are Coming, Is Shreveport-Bossier Prepared?

It has been a rough year for landlords all over America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially issued an eviction ban last September to prevent people with financial hardship from being evicted during the pandemic. Although at the time it seemed like a good idea it brought a lot of criticism and worry.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Severe Cases of COVID-19 Being Seen in Pregnant Shreveport Women

It is a scary time for a lot of parents right now. So many parents are wary of sending their children to school because, well, of germs. Before the pandemic, many parents didn't think twice when their kids came home sick from school. However, bringing home a sick child is more stressful than ever. Does your child have RSV or COVID? If it is RSV will your child develop pneumonia or bronchiolitis which will make them more susceptible to COVID-19?
New Orleans, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Hurricane Ida Makes Slight Eastward Shift

The 4 PM Advisory shows Hurricane Ida making a slight eastward shift. That puts landfall now forecasted to be on the Lafourche/Terrebonne line. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds at 105 miles per hour. The hurricane is expected to attain Category 4 strength and maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour before making landfall on Sunday west of New Orleans.
Posted by
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond Resigns

Just hours after the Shreveport City Council set up a special meeting to take a vote of "no confidence" on Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, it was announced that the Chief as resigned. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins made the announcement during a Thursday afternoon press conference. Mayor Perkins said that...
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

State of Emergency Declared for Lafayette Parish as Tropical Storm Ida Forms

Tropical Storm Ida has now formed in the Caribbean Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is declaring a State of Emergency, which can be read below:. With the future threat of widespread wind and water damage caused by Tropical Depression 9/Tropical Storm Ida, and in consultation with area Mayors and Sheriff Garber, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish. Severe weather and continued rainfall are predicted, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish. In the event of a direct impact to Lafayette Parish, residents should take steps to protect life and property. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck, but could also push water into nearby homes. Continue to monitor local media for the latest updates, and remain indoors if possible.

Comments / 0

