Xiaomi Revenue Surges 64%, Prepares Autonomous Driving Expansion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp's second-quarter revenue rose a record 64% from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday, announcing the purchase of an autonomous driving startup as it prepares to expand into the competitive market. Sales reached 87.8 billion yuan ($13.56 billion), up from 53.54 billion a...

