Public Health

Brazil to Give COVID-19 Booster Shots to Elderly and Vulnerable

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil will give booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to people with compromised immune systems and those over the age of 70 beginning in mid-September, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Vaccines from AstraZeneca , Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer will be used for the booster shots,...

