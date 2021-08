VALORANT Patch 3.04 is bringing improvements to the game’s performance stats and graphs settings, esports features, and several bug fixes. The latest patch adds new options that can be toggled in the settings menu to manage the performance of VALORANT on your system. These new settings include packet loss breakdowns, upload data usage, package send and receive rate, and used and available memory. The performance cost for displaying these stats has also been reduced, meaning players can track their game without wasting precious system resources. Some of the stats will now show the moving average since instantaneous values can be less important and distracting.