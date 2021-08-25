Calling all walkers!!!

Good Morning Team! Today I want you to focus on Goals. The difference between a Goal and a Dream is a DEADLINE.... The way you make a deadline is by first being REALISTIC!! Sure you want to lose 50(or more) lbs.. But lets focus on 1. YES ONE, UNO, SINGLE, SOLO, ONE POUND! I want you to focus on losing One pound by next Sunday morning.. Don't look at anything else. Write it down. Post it, Get DRY ERASE MARKERS and put it on your mirror. One Pound... And then next week, yup we'll do it again.... Guess what ? by the first of next year?? DON'T even think about it!!! Just get yourself one pound for now! and remember....#IBelieveinYOU.