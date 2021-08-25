Papendick: The most intriguing South Dakota college football games this fall
The college football season is ready to heat up fast in South Dakota. Here is a list of upcoming games this season that have my interest:. Saturday: Dakota State at Dakota Wesleyan, 7 p.m. on Midco Sports Net. This rivalry game has turned into the much-anticipated South Dakota college football opener that has featured wild scoring and tight finishes. Last time out in 2019 (COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 game), DSU slipped past DWU 33-30 in two overtimes. DWU leads the all-time series 40-34-1, but DSU has won the last four meetings.www.aberdeennews.com
